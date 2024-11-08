Trojans football could face off against northern team
If the Trojans win on Friday night, the team will be back in the state playoffs
The Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association is starting their Class 3A Football State Playoffs next week.
As the Trojans move up in the playoffs, on Friday the team will be up against the top-rated team in their league. And if the Trojans win, the team will be back in the state playoffs, something the Trojans haven’t done in six years.
Pahrump Valley is playing against Sports Leadership and Management at Foothill at 6 p.m. while Virgin Valley and Moapa Valley will play at the same time in Moapa Valley. Only two southern schools will progress to the state playoffs.
Virgin Valley and Moapa Valley have already played against each another in late October. And after a 20-0 lead up until the start of the fourth quarter, the Pirates took the win. Virgin Valley only scored a single touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Moapa Valley is favored to win in the semifinals game and go to the state playoffs.
But who will the top two southern teams be playing against in the state playoffs?
Northern 3A
The state playoffs will be against the top two southern and northern teams in the 3A class.
No. 3 Elko and No. 2 Churchill County will also be playing their semifinals game on Friday at 6 p.m. Earlier in the season the two teams faced off and the Greenwaves won 28-7. But in the regular season, Elko defeated a school that beat Churchill County – Fernley.
In a 61-34 win, Elko defeated the Vaqueros, while Fernley defeated Churchill County 31-21.
On Saturday, No. 1 Truckee will be playing against No. 4 Spring Creek at 1 p.m. The last time the two teams played, Truckee took a big 42-6 victory over Spring Creek early in the season.
Truckee and Churchill County are still expected to win and advance to play in the state playoffs.
The first state playoffs game is expected to be played on Nov. 16 and the State Championship game will be played at Allegiant Stadium on Nov. 26.
