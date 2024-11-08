72°F
Trojans football could face off against northern team

Trojans Carter Nygaard (2) carries the ball against Democracy Prep as Pahrump Valley players hold off the defense at the Homecoming game on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Pahrump. The Trojans won 46-8. (Jimmy Romo/Pahrump Valley Times)
The Pahrump Valley football team lined up to play their first game of the 2024-25 football season against Cheyenne on Friday, August 19, 2024, in Pahrump. The Trojans (3A) defeated the Desert Shield (4A) team 29-8. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)
Pahrump Valley’s team watched from the sidelines as a Somerset Academy Losee player is injured on the field on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024 in North Las Vegas. The Lions defeat the Trojans 51-30. (Jimmy Romo/Pahrump Valley Times)
Trojan’s Kayne Horibe (8) runs the pass the ball while Sports Leadership and Management& ...
Trojans football team runs through a banner as they enter the field for their Homecoming game a ...
Trojans Austin Alvarez (33) (center) shouts "Let's go!" after the national anthem bef ...
Randy Stout won the Groupies tournament of the November Pahrump 500 Club's bowling event on Sun ...
By Jimmy Romo Pahrump Valley Times
November 8, 2024 - 4:37 am
 

The Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association is starting their Class 3A Football State Playoffs next week.

As the Trojans move up in the playoffs, on Friday the team will be up against the top-rated team in their league. And if the Trojans win, the team will be back in the state playoffs, something the Trojans haven’t done in six years.

Pahrump Valley is playing against Sports Leadership and Management at Foothill at 6 p.m. while Virgin Valley and Moapa Valley will play at the same time in Moapa Valley. Only two southern schools will progress to the state playoffs.

Virgin Valley and Moapa Valley have already played against each another in late October. And after a 20-0 lead up until the start of the fourth quarter, the Pirates took the win. Virgin Valley only scored a single touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Moapa Valley is favored to win in the semifinals game and go to the state playoffs.

But who will the top two southern teams be playing against in the state playoffs?

Northern 3A

The state playoffs will be against the top two southern and northern teams in the 3A class.

No. 3 Elko and No. 2 Churchill County will also be playing their semifinals game on Friday at 6 p.m. Earlier in the season the two teams faced off and the Greenwaves won 28-7. But in the regular season, Elko defeated a school that beat Churchill County – Fernley.

In a 61-34 win, Elko defeated the Vaqueros, while Fernley defeated Churchill County 31-21.

On Saturday, No. 1 Truckee will be playing against No. 4 Spring Creek at 1 p.m. The last time the two teams played, Truckee took a big 42-6 victory over Spring Creek early in the season.

Truckee and Churchill County are still expected to win and advance to play in the state playoffs.

The first state playoffs game is expected to be played on Nov. 16 and the State Championship game will be played at Allegiant Stadium on Nov. 26.

Contact Jimmy Romo at jromo@pvtimes.com. Follow @JimmyRomo.News on Instagram.

