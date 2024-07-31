TROJANS FOOTBALL: Eat spaghetti on Aug. 3 to support the team

Pahrump Valley’s football team is already sweating it out in morning practices. Check out these photos from photojournalist John Clausen.

Trojan athletes have been training on school grounds before the 2025-26 school year starts up in Nye County next week. The first football games are not scheduled until the end of August. The Trojans are expected to play against Cheyenne, from Las Vegas Valley.

The team has scheduled a Spaghetti Dinner and Cake Auction on Aug. 3 at 6 p.m. at the school’s cafeteria. Tickets can be purchased from a current Trojan football player or at the door for $5 to attend the dinner. This is an annual event that raises money for the team.

Last year the football team placed second to last in their league and failed to make it to the regional playoffs, which they hope to rectify this season. The last time the Trojans football team made it to the regional playoffs was in 2021. The Trojans are in the 3A - Southern division among other rural schools and a few schools in the Las Vegas Valley.