Trojans gear for league with victories over 3A Southern League rivals

Pahrump Valley wasted little time asserting control in a dominant league win over Cristo Rey St. Viator before backing it up with a hard-fought home victory against Moapa Valley last week.

Pahrump Valley High School sophomore Kamden Moore came off the bench to deliver three points. (Isabella Harris/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School senior Keir Sheppard drives in for a layup against a Cristo Rey defender on Jan. 7 in North Las Vegas. (Isabella Harris/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School junior Luca Blundo comes off the bench to deliver six points down low in the paint en route to the Trojans' 80-32 victory over Cristo Rey St. Viator on Jan. 7. (Isabella Harris/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School's Trae Plein (left), Samuel Mendoz, (middle left), Kristopher Trejo (middle), Luca Blundo (middle right) and TC Hone share a laugh together before a Cristo Rey timeout is called on Jan. 7 in North Las Vegas. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School freshman forward Kristopher Trejo came off the bench to deliver some quality minutes during the Trojans' 80-32 victory. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School junior TC Hone goes in for an uncontested layup attempt against Cristo Rey St. Viator during the Trojans' 80-32 blowout of the Royals. (Isabella Harris/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School junior TC Hone takes advantage of a breakaway opportunity after securing his own rebound versus the Royals on Jan. 7. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School junior Lucas Gavenda attempts to pull up from beyond the arch against the Royals on Jan. 7 on the road. (Isabella Harris/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School's Trae plein (left) and Joshua Slusher (right) share an intricate handshake before the tip-off against league opponents Cristo Rey St. Viator. (Isabella Harris/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School senior Aydon Veloz drives in for a layup in double coverage against league opponents Cristo Rey St. Viator during the Trojans' 80-32 blowout of Royals. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

It wouldn’t take longer than a full quarter for the Trojans to let Cristo Rey St. Viator’s home fans know they were in a for a long night on Jan 7.

After leading by 25 points (32-7) after the first quarter, Pahrump Valley did not care to let off the brakes, defeating their league opponent by 48 points.

Instead, the Trojans (7-8, 3-2 3A Southern League) opted to run the court with their reserves in a game that you’d hardly notice the starters were on the bench.

Lucas Gavenda led all scorers with 19 points, as the Trojans raced out to a 32–7 advantage before Cristo could think about finding the scoreboard.

Defensive pressure fueled the run, with Keir Sheppard and Joshua Slusher jumping passing lanes and turning defense into instant offense.

The Royals (0-8, 0-1 3A Southern League) showed brief signs of life in the second quarter, but the Trojans’ depth proved just as effective as the starters.

With reserves checking in, Luca Blundo, TC Hone, and Kristopher Trejo continued to push the tempo.

Hone provided a strong interior presence, finishing with 13 points, six rebounds, and three assists, while Samuel Mendoza added 10 points and five rebounds, including timely finishes around the rim as the Trojans extended the margin to 49–20 at halftime.

Despite a handful of free-throw opportunities for Cristo, the Trojans’ defensive intensity never wavered.

Any hope of a comeback was quickly erased in the third quarter after Mendoza drilled a pair of three-pointers to halt a short Cristo run, while Levi Denton, Blundo and Hone dominated the paint.

Offensive rebounds and put-backs piled up, and the Trojans stretched the lead past 40 early in the fourth quarter as Cristo Rey struggled to keep pace with their constant turnover battle.

Senior Caden Briscoe chipped in six points and five assists, while Sheppard added five points and a steal. Freshman Kristopher Trejo impressed with six points and a team-high seven rebounds off the bench.

As Hone continued to score inside, sophomore Kamden Moore knocked down a three from the top of the key, and Blundo capped the night with another strong layup inside as the Trojans cruised to a lopsided 78–30 victory.

Trojans sink ship at home

Hosting Moapa Valley in their backyard last Friday on Jan. 9, the Trojans made sure the Pirates were sent home empty-handed.

In an extremely close contest, Pahrump was able to mitigate Moapa’s Jaxson Bunker’s 35-point performance with a 31-point night from Keir Sheppard.

Trae Plein delivered a career-high 17 points, taking the pressure off Gavenda of having to erupt.

Sheppard, who has had a slower start to his senior season, is catching fire just at the peak time for the Trojans as they gear up to play out nine more league games in a row starting on Wednesday at home against The Meadows at 6:30 p.m.

