Sports

Trojans get win in close game against Moapa Valley

Trojans junior Alejandro Lozano (0) gets the ball before shooting free throws against the Chapa ...
Trojans junior Alejandro Lozano (0) gets the ball before shooting free throws against the Chaparral Cowboys in a non-league game on Monday, Dec. 2, in Las Vegas. Pahrump Valley lost 49-41. (Jimmy Romo/Pahrump Valley Times)
The Trojans boys basketball team lines up before a game against Coral Academy for the pledge of ...
The Trojans boys basketball team lines up before a game against Coral Academy for the pledge of allegiance on Friday, Dec. 6, in Henderson. The Falcons won 50-40. (Jimmy Romo/Pahrump Valley Times)
Trojans senior Riley Saldana (20) passes the ball to Ryleigh Denton (13) between the Coral Acad ...
Pahrump girls basketball team rebuilds over the winter break
Trojans junior Alejandro Lozano (0) gets the ball before shooting free throws against the Chapa ...
Pahrump Valley boys basketball team is in the race for No. 4 in the league
Trojans' boys' basketball team lines up before a game against Coral Academy for the pledge of a ...
Pahrump basketball rivals leave 1-1
Trojans’ Riley Saldana (20) dribbles the ball towards the Coral Academy Falcons side of ...
Pahrump Valley girls basketball 1-0 in league
By Jimmy Romo Pahrump Valley Times
December 18, 2024 - 5:06 pm
 

The Trojans boys basketball team got its second win of the season against rival Moapa Valley.

This win came after the Trojans got their third league loss against Sports Leadership and Management, in a 10-point loss. On Friday the Trojans played a close game where a few players on the Pahrump Valley team were crucial to their win.

This season, the Trojans have only had one big loss and so far that was just to The Meadows School, who defeated the team 67-32. Their last two league games have only been 10-point losses and two were close games where the Trojans nearly took the lead.

This time, the Trojans had a fair shot at conquering the Moapa Valley Pirates.

Behind five

The Trojans were losing big in the first quarter; the Pirates were able to get a 10-point advantage from the start. But in the second quarter the Trojans began to bring the scoring gap down.

Pahrump Valley brought the lead down to just five points before the first half ended.

The Pirates and the Trojans played their hearts out and nearly scored the same number of points. The Trojans scored 14 points while the Pirates scored 13 points for a 37-33 lead for the Pirates.

Down to the fourth quarter, the Trojans gave it their all and it paid off. The Trojans walked off the court with 16 more points and outscored the Pirates again.

The final score was 49-48 for a Pahrump Valley win.

Key players

The Trojans worked well together as three players would be the highest scorers on the team.

Alejandro Lozano (0) was able to score 14 points in the game; this was second to the Pirates’ Jaxson Bunker (12), who scored 19 points. But Lozano had a stronger shooting average.

Trojans sophomore Jack Toth (5) was able to be a key part of the game after scoring 11 points.

Senior Tramaine Burras (13) was a tremendous help for the team as he caught 11 total rebounds on top of scoring nine points. He also had seven total turnovers that favored the Trojans.

Up next

The Trojans are traveling to Arizona to participate in another tournament called the Holiday Shootout.

The tournament will take place from Dec. 19-21 where they will play three games.

Their next tournament game is on Dec. 6 against Doral Academy Red Rock.

Contact Jimmy Romo at jromo@pvtimes.com. Follow @JimmyRomo.News on Instagram.

