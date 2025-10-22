Trojans tennis fights tough bracket at Class 3A Singles & Doubles playoffs

The Trojans tennis team faced fierce competition at last week’s NIAA Class 3A Singles and Doubles playoffs, hosted at Bishop Gorman High School in Summerlin.

PVHS boys tennis sophomore Jayce Eichner returns the ball back over to his opponent during the NIAA Class 3A Southern boys singles playoffs. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

PVHS boys tennis sophomore Jayce Eichner prepares to set a serve to his opponent during the NIAA Class 3A Southern boys singles playoffs. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

PVHS girls tennis sophomore Nyomi Skinner returns an improbable shot behind her back for a point during the NIAA Class 3A Southern girls singles playoffs at Bishop Gorman High School. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School tennis senior Chanel Anthony returns a server against her opponent Harmony Cook from Boulder City High School during the NIAA Class 3A Southern girls singles playoffs at Bishop Gorman High School. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School tennis senior Chanel Anthony is given game balls by her opponent Harmony Cook from Boulder City High School during the NIAA Class 3A Southern girls singles playoffs at Bishop Gorman High School. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

It was a stiff batch of competition for the Trojans during the NIAA Class 3A Singles and Doubles playoffs held last week at Bishop Gorman High School.

Traveling once more this season to visit the Gaels, the team sent some of their best representatives from the squad to Summerlin last week to compete for the 3A Southern Girls Individuals and Doubles playoffs.

Chanel Anthony qualified for the Class 3A State Girls Singles Playoffs slated to begin on Friday, Oct. 24 at 1 p.m.

Anthony will face off against Churchill County’s Jeana Lee from Fallon, NV.

Boys Results

On Thursday in the round of 16 singles playoffs, senior Lucas Johnson defeated Coral Academy’s Pradyumna Aiyangar 6-1 and 6-0.

Sophomore Jace Eichner also defeated Moapa Valley’s Matthew Marshall in his first match 6-0 and 6-1.

Advancing to the quarterfinals the following day on Friday, Johnson faced opponent Ido Goren from Adelson, a prior matchup with whom Johnson struggled with earlier on the road earlier this year.

Goren, the defending two-time Class 3A singles champion and 3A Nevada state champion, went on to defeat Johnson 6-0 and 6-1.

Eichner squared off against Coral Academy’s Jackson Moll, falling 6-2 and 6-0 to also be eliminated from bracket play and qualifying for the Class 3A state finals.

Chase Hanson and Taysom Christensen got eliminated in the first round of 16 by Adelson’s Jacob Nikhman and Lior Goren.

Sophomore Ethan Johnson and Nick Watson put up a good fight against Virgin Valley’s brother pair, Justin Andrus and Logan Andrus but fell 6-0 and 6-1.

Advancing to the quarterfinals was Trojans duos Juan Carlos Rodriguez-Ortiz, who defeated Boulder City’s Tate Crine and Gavin Gross 7-6 (6) and 6-3 in their first-round match.

The Andrus brothers put an end to the boys’ hopes of leaving with a 3A Southern title after an impressive season on the road for every match but one regular season match and playoff match.

Girls Results

The girls also began play of their Class 3A Southern Girls Singles and Doubles playoffs last Thursday.

The Trojans girls representitives included Aurora Bowers, Nyomi Skinner, and Chanel Anthony.

In her first year, Bowers gained an immense amount of experience court as she grew into a quick underdog to root for in her matches.

Bowers was eliminated by a tough Boulder City opponent, Brooklyn Koster.

Nyomi Skinner returned to her sneaky ways as the sophomore staved off Virgin Valley’s Hadley Robison for match wins 6-1 and 6-2.

Advancing to the quarterfinals last Friday, Skinner played a close back-and-forth match with American Heritage’s Nathaya Fernando before falling in the quarterfinals 6-3, 6-7(2) and 6-3.

In a strong senior season where it seemed she swept nearly every opponent she faced, Chanel Anthony advanced all the way to the semifinals before losing to Adelson’s Allegra Weir 6-1 and 6-0.

The first round of 16 was a breeze for Anthony as she coasted past Virgin Valley’s Halle Abbott 6-0 and 6-0.

In her quarterfinals vs. Boulder City’s Harmony Cook, Anthony was able to take a dominate 6-4 and 6-2 set win.

After falling to Weir, Anthony qualified for the third-place Class 3A singles playoffs where she brought home the bronze with a 6-2 and 6-4 win in a rematch against Fernando.

“It was a very good season. I will adjust with our practices off season and during the season to finish strong and complete our goals of making it to the state tournament next season,” head coach Michael Dela Rosa said. “I am proud of their hard work and commitment to our sport and team.”

Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@pvtimes.com. Follow @jaypowers__ on X.