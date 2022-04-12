Varner and Spear take first [place at 500 Club bowling event

The tournament was a 9-pin, no-tap mystery doubles event that featured 40 bowlers, making up the 20 teams.

The Pahrump Nugget held their April tournament for the 500 Club over the weekend, where the team of Debbie Varner and Jim Spear took home first place.

Saturday’s win was Spear’s second consecutive 500 Club victory. He took first place in the Groupies division of March’s tournament.

Varner and Spear combined for a total score of 1,690 pins. Varner bowled games of 179, 227 and 239, to go along with her handicap score of 199, for a total individual score of 844.

Spear bowled games of 204, 222 and 221 to go along with his handicap score of 199. He finished with a total individual score of 846.

The runners-up for the tournament were the team of Billie Biddle and Doug Landers. They finished with a combined score of 1,688, coming up just short of first place.

Biddle bowled games of 174, 252 and 156, to go along with her handicap score of 194, for a total individual score of 776.

Landers was one of just two bowlers on the day to bowl a perfect 300 game. The other bowler to have a perfect game was Jim Sparlin. On top of the 300 game, Landers also bowled two games of 198.

In addition to his handicap score of 216, Landers bowled a total individual score of 912, which was the highest individual score of the tournament.

The third-place finishers were the duo of June Williams and Roger Woodward. This is Williams’ second consecutive 500 Club event top three finish. She won the women’s division for March’s 9-pin, no-tap tournament.

Williams and Woodward combined to score 1,658 points. Williams bowled games of 222, 263 and 208, to go along with her handicap score of 180, for a total individual score of 873.

Williams’ score of 873 was the highest individual female score in the tournament.

Woodward finished with an individual score of 785 after bowling games of 209, 168 and 222 to go along with his handicap score of 186.

The final two prize-winning teams were Janet Hansen and David Zonfrilli, who took fourth place with 1,650 pins, and Peggy Rhoads and Bob Riley, who took fifth place with 1,645 pins.

In addition to the prize money given out during the tournament, there were also multiple side pots.

The Handicap Side Pot was awarded to the top six individual scores with the handicap score included.

Doug Landers took first place with a total score of 912 pins. Bill Neilsen came in second place for the handicap side pot with a total score of 893 pins. Larry Barbier just barely edged out Janet Hansen for third place. Barbier finished with a total score of 868, while Hansen finished with a total score of 867.

The last two prize winners for the handicap side pot were Clint Courtney, who finished in fifth place with 852 pins, and Sam Courtney, who finished in sixth place with 850 pins.

The other side pot prizes that were given out were the Scratch Side Pot. This was given to the top three scores without the handicap score included.

Jim Sparlin took first place in the scratch side pot. He finished with a total score of 822 pins. Barbier came in second place with a total score of 750 pins, while Clint Courtney came in third place with a total score of 663 pins.

The next 500 Club event will take place on Saturday, May 14, at 1 p.m. The tournament will be a singles, 9-pin no-tap event and will feature a Scratch and Handicap side pot. Katherine Bishop and Debbie Rucker will be the directors of the tournament.