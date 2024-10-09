Which PVHS teams are likely making the playoffs this season?

The Trojans sports teams are winding down their regular season where some are gearing up for the playoffs.

Trojans Madison Williams Mendenhall (12) (center) gets up after blocking a goal attempt from the Bulls on Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2024, in Henderson. Mendengall would have nine saves. (Jimmy Romo/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump boys soccer team huddles before their game against Doral Academy on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024, in Pahrump. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Trojans Carter Nygaard (2) carries the ball against Democracy Prep as Pahrump Valley players hold off the defense at the Homecoming game on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Pahrump. The Trojans won 46-8. (Jimmy Romo/Pahrump Valley Times)

Trojans Milan Vasquez spiked the ball in the air during the first round of the 3A Southern regional playoffs against Sloan Canyon on Monday, Oct. 7, 2024, In Pahrump (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Trojans Lucas Johnson (left) and Jace Eichner (right) set up to play doubles in the first round of the 3A Southern regional playoffs against Sloan Canyon on Monday, Oct. 7, 2024, In Pahrump. Trojans won and advance in the playoffs. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Last year not every fall Trojans sports team made it to the regional playoffs and the girls soccer, boys tennis, girls tennis and girls volleyball teams managed to move on. This year the school might have the same number of teams headed to the playoffs, but football will be a replacement for another Trojans team, girls volleyball, who has been struggling this season and may not make the playoffs.

Here’s how the Trojans have been doing.

Tennis

Both Trojans tennis teams, the boys and girls teams have already made it to the regional playoffs and are playing their semi-finals game this week.

The girls team is currently No. 3 in the 3A Southern league while the boys team is No. 2. Both teams have taken wins in the league quarterfinals. The boys won 18-0 against Sloan Canyon while the girls won 14-4 against Sloan.

If both teams advance to the regional championship game on Thursday, the teams would advance to the state playoffs in northern Nevada.

Girls soccer

The girls have overcome an uphill battle with a brand new team this season to become highly competitive.

The Trojans are currently No. 3, according to the MaxPrep standings but are 6-1-2, one win more than SLAM with 5-1-1. The 3A Southern division takes the top four league teams to participate in the regional playoffs and currently there is a gap between No. 3 and No. 4 spots. The Trojans are likely to make the playoffs even with five conference games ahead of them.

Last week the Trojans had an easy week where they played a non-conference game against Moapa Valley. The Trojans took their third consecutive tie.

On Monday the Trojans were back to playing conference games, starting with Mojave. The Trojans got the win with a final score of 3-1 for their sixth conference win.

The Trojans are playing in Las Vegas on Wednesday against Chaparral at 6 p.m. This is a rematch game after the Trojans defeated them 2-1 early in the season when they were building their team.

Football

After taking home the back-to-back Homecoming wins, their game against Democracy Preps landed them a spot in the regional conference this year.

This is the first time coach Thom Walker takes his team into the playoffs after taking over the program in 2022. The last time the Trojans made the regional playoffs was in 2021.

Democracy Prep took a big loss against the Trojans, as they went back to Las Vegas with a 46-8 loss. But now the Trojans have to play against No. 2 Moapa Valley in the league on Thursday in Pahrump at 7 p.m.

The Trojans will have one more conference game to go before the regular season is over.

Girls volleyball

This year the girls volleyball team will not make it to the regional playoffs as they are currently hovering near the bottom of the leaderboard.

The girls have picked up a ranking of 2-5 to place them in No. 6 where only the top four teams in the league will advance to the playoffs. There are three more conference games left in the regular season, all of which are ranked above the Trojans.

There is a chance for the girls if they pick up a win against Boulder City as they are No. 5 in the standings. The last time they played the Trojans were close to closing the deal as they ended 3-2.

On Thursday the Trojans played against No. 1 The Meadows School, who defeated the Trojans 3-0. On Oct. 14, the Trojans are playing against No. 3 Pinecrest Academy Sloan Canyon, a school the team previously lost to 3-2.

Boys soccer

The Trojans boys soccer team recently took seventh place this season after losing to No. 2 Mater East Las Vegas 5-0.

To advance to the regional playoffs the Trojans would have to place in the top four spots in the league.

With three league games left in the season, the Trojans cannot recover to make the playoffs this season.

But the Trojans recently got a win against Adelson after finishing 7-2.

Their next game is on Oct. 16 in Pahrump against Doral Academy Red Rock at 5:30 p.m., a team they previously lost to 8-0.

Contact Jimmy Romo at jromo@pvtimes.com. Follow @JimmyRomo.News on Instagram.