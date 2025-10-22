Who you going to call? PDOP Monster Dash returns to community

The 15th annual PDOP Monster Dash 5K run and family-friendly walk returns on Saturday, Oct. 25, bringing the fall festivities to Ian Deutch Memorial Park.

Participants from a previous Monster Dash 5K run and mile family fun walk proudly display their creative M&M's at the end of their race. (Pahrump Disability Outreach Program)

Racers participating in the Pahrump Disability Outreach Program (PDOP) take off at a prior year's PDOP Monster Dash. (Pahrump Disability Outreach Program)

You won’t need to call the ghost busters as you see your local ghosts, ghouls and goblins sprinting down the streets of town this weekend.

Get ready to lace up your running shoes and put on your best costume as the Pahrump Disability Outreach Program (PDOP) is thrilled to announce the return of the 15th annual PDOP Monster Dash, part of the 16th annual PDOP Pumpkin Days celebration.

Following the overwhelming success of last year’s event, this year’s race promises to be even bigger and better.

Taking place on Saturday, October 25 at Ian Deutch Memorial Park in Pahrump, the day kicks off with registration beginning at 7 a.m. and the race will start promptly at 8 a.m.

The Monster Dash will feature a 5K run and mile family fun walk, making it the perfect event for participants of all ages and fitness levels.

Whether you’re a competitive runner or just looking to enjoy a fun morning outdoors with family and friends, there’s something for everyone. All proceeds from the event support PDOP’s mission of empowering individuals with disabilities in our community.

Trophies and awards will be handed out following the race — including one for Best Costume. (Must be present to receive your award.)

Each race entry includes free admission to PDOP Pumpkin Days, so stick around for an entire day of family fun, games, food, and entertainment.

Registration Fees

Same Day Registration:

Student: $15

Individual: $25

Couple (any two people): $40

Family: $75

Don’t miss your chance to be part of one of Pahrump’s favorite fall traditions. Come run, walk, or cheer — and help support a great cause while having a monstrously good time.

About PDOP

The Pahrump Disability Outreach Program (PDOP) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting and advocating for children and adults with disabilities in Nye County and beyond. Learn more at https://www.pahrumpdisabilityoutreachprogram.com/pdop-monster-dash.

Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@pvtimes.com. Follow @jaypowers__ on X.