Will Trojans football win their Homecoming game?

The Trojans football team will play its homecoming game Saturday after coming off a big win last week.

Trojan’s Austin Alveraz (33) flares his arms up after a play in frustration after he was wide open as Pahrump Valley was down again Somerset Academy Losee on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024 in North Las Vegas. The Trojans lost to the Lions 51-30. (Jimmy Romo/Pahrump Valley Times)

Trojan’s Kayne Horibe (8) stands and watches Sports Leadership and Management’s offense line up for the next play as they dominate Pahrump Valley on Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, in Pahrump. The Trojans lost 50-21. (Jimmy Romo/Pahrump Valley Times)

The Pahrump Valley football team lined up to play their first game of the 2024-25 football season against Cheyenne on Friday, August 19, 2024, in Pahrump. The Trojans (3A) defeated the Desert Shield (4A) team 29-8. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

The Pahrump Valley football team runs onto the field to play their first game of the 2024-25 football season against Cheyenne on Friday, August 19, 2024, in Pahrump. The Trojans (3A) defeated the Desert Shield (4A) team 29-8. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley has risen up in Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association 3A Southern league rankings after delivering a loss to the undefeated No. 2 school, Mater Academy East Las Vegas, who was 2-0. Moving up two slots, the Trojans made it to fifth place, which sets the school up for making the playoffs.

At the start of the last week in practice, Trojans football coach Thom Walker told his players that the game against MAELV was a “must win”, he said on a radio show with Raider Nation Radio 920 AM.

The football team got the win in Las Vegas after a three-game loss, two of which were conference games. Walker was awarded the Tom Flores High School Coach of the Week on Tuesday on the “Unnecessary Roughness” show after Pahrump Valley was able to bring a win back to Pahrump.

On Saturday the Trojans will play against the Democracy Prep Nevada Blue Knights at 1 p.m. for Pahrump Valley’s homecoming game.

Democracy Prep has been 0-3 in the league this season, after they recently lost to Sports Leadership and Management last week. The Trojans also lost to the Bulldogs, but MAELV defeated the Blue Knights on Sept. 20.

Last year the Trojans lost to the Blue Knights by a touchdown, but during the last homecoming game, Pahrump Valley was able to defeat The Meadows School for a much-needed win. Walker would like to repeat that same energy this year.

“We’re gonna win two homecomings in a row,” Walker said on the radio.

What to expect

The Trojans are two games behind Democracy Prep this season and have managed to defeat a team the Blue Knights were unable to hang on to.

Kayne Horibe (8) and Austin Alvarez (33) have made the league’s top 10 players with the highest scores according to MaxPreps. The Trojans are offensively ranked above Democracy Prep players when it comes to scoring and rushing. The two teams have similar ranking touchdowns.

The Trojans are behind defensively, at the top of the leaderboard, and Democracy Preps’ defense is in the top four spots in the leaderboard. The Blue Knights are also in the lead of the league in the most sacks.

The Blue Knights are going to look to break their three-game losing streak in the conference season against the Trojans. After facing off with Pahrump, the school only has two games left in the season to trade places with Boulder City, who is currently No. 6, the last spot that would advance to the playoffs this season.

Homecoming

After the Trojans play their game Saturday afternoon, student-athletes will have time to clean up for the homecoming dance that will be held at 7 p.m.

Tickets are still available to students, today only, during lunch period for $10. There will be no sales at the door. Students are required to present their school ID to enter the dance that will be screened by the sheriff’s office. The dance is scheduled to end at 11 p.m.

All this week, the school has celebrated spirit week with the following themes for each day:

Drive in Monday – PJs

Groovy Tuesday – ’70s dress

Wednesday Wars – Soccer Mom vs. BBQ Dad

Boogie Thursday – Dress as your favorite music artist

Friday – Xtreme Maroon and Gold

Contact Jimmy Romo at jromo@pvtimes.com. Follow @JimmyRomo.News on Instagram.

PVHS Homecoming

Saturday, October 5

• 1 p.m. Football Game

• 7 p.m. Homecoming Dance