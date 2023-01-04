Winter sports resume after taking break for holidays

The Pahrump Valley winter athletes begin their post-holiday schedule this week with multiple events going on, both in Pahrump and in Las Vegas.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley guard Makoa Batongbacal (2) dribbles past a defender during the Trojans' 62-42 loss to the Losee Lions on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Junior forward Abbigail Ramos (11) drives to the hoop past a Losee Lion defender during the Trojans 62-42 victory on Thursday, Dec. 1. Ramos finished with 18 points and six rebounds.

As you’re reading this, the wrestling team has already completed their first matches of January in a duals meet with Desert Oasis and Eldorado high schools.

You can check our Friday edition of the paper for the results and information regarding the meet.

As for the basketball teams, both of them resume their seasons Wednesday, (tonight).

The Lady Trojans kick off their post-holiday schedule with a matchup against the Arbor View Aggies of the 4A Mountain division.

The Aggies hold a 4-5 record and are currently in the midst of a three-game losing streak.

Pahrump is coming off a heartbreaking defeat in their matchup with Torrance High School at the Gator Winter Classic last week.

The Trojans fought hard to come back in the fourth quarter after facing a double-digit deficit, just to fall short by two points, 38-36.

Head coach Bob Hopkins led the team to a 3-1 record in the tournament, with wins over Lathrop, Yerington and Sunny Hills high schools.

Tip-off for the Trojans game against the Aggies is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at Arbor View High School.

Following Wednesday’s game, the Lady Trojans will also have games against the Del Sol Dragons and the Moapa Valley Pirates on Thursday and Friday.

At the same time the Lady Trojans are taking on the Aggies Wednesday night, the boys team will be in Las Vegas taking on the Pinecrest Sloan Canyon Pirates.

The boys team has been away from game action since their participation in the Bullhead City Holiday Shootout tournament.

Head coach David Wilson led the Trojans to a 2-2 record at the tournament, getting wins over Spring Mountain and River Valley high schools.

They currently hold a record of 4-7 for the season.

Tip-off for the Trojans game against the Pirates is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

The boys will be off on Thursday, but will host the Moapa Valley Pirates on Friday night.

