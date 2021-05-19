83°F
Sports

Wrestling: Pahrump’s Yoffee sisters, Orozco earn All-America status

Staff Report
May 19, 2021 - 9:10 am
 
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Mika, left, and Suri Yoffee at the USA Wrestling Women's Nationals, where each earned All-America status by finishing in the top eight in their weight classes.
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Adrianna Orozco on the mats at the USA Wrestling Women's Nationals in Irving, Texas, where she was named All-American in the U23, 68 kilo division.
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Mika Yoffee shows off her silver medals in freestyle and Greco-Roman wrestling at the Western Regional Tournament in Logan, Utah.

Three young wrestlers from Pahrump traveled to USA Wrestling’s Women’s Nationals on May 7-9 in Irving, Texas. Three young wrestlers from Pahrump came back as All-Americans.

The youngest of the trio, Suri Yoffee, competed in the 10U Girls 55-pound class and placed second. She reached the semifinals in her weight class and rolled to a 10-0 win over Aniyah Ierley of York, Pennsylvania, before falling 14-8 to Jasmine Buck of Sahuarita, Arizona, in the final.

The middle wrestler, Mika Yoffee, wrestled in two events: 14U Girls 92 pounds and U15 Women 42 kilos and finished among the top eight in both of them. In the girls competition, Yoffee lost by a single point in the quarterfinals, then came back to win the seventh-place bout over Olivia Crull of Modoc, Indiana, by a 12-0 score.

In the women’s competition, she lost early in the main draw but rebounded with two convincing wins in the consolation draw, rolling to a 12-2 win over Azalea Fetters of University Place, Washington, and a 10-0 triumph over Aleena Nguyen of Valley Springs, California. She eventually finished sixth.

The oldest of the Pahrump wrestlers is Adrianna Orozco, who competed in the U23, 68 kilo division. She was knocked out of the main draw by Tiyahna Askew of Lawrenceville, Georgia, then won back-to-back bouts in the consolation bracket, including a 10-1 win over Passion Hollins of Bedford, Texas. Orozco ended her tournament with a 10-7 loss to Zoe Gress of Hoosick Falls, New York, and Colorado Mesa University in the eighth-place bout.

Tom Rysinski/Pahrump Valley Times Beatty sophomore Montana King clears 4 feet, 7 inches, a pers ...
Track: Beatty athletes making most of short season
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Sophomore Montana King just started the high jump a couple of weeks ago. Senior Noel Gutierrez was a Class 1A state champ in hurdles two years ago. But both of the Beatty High School athletes close out the shortened season ranked with the best in the state.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Valley High School baseball team is seeded ...
Trojans baseball, softball teams each seeded No. 2 in region
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump Valley High School’s baseball and softball teams each drew the No. 2 seed for the upcoming region tournaments, the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association announced Friday.

Tom Rysinski/Pahrump Valley Times Beatty High School senior Brayden Lynn pitches during the fir ...
Sports Roundup: Beatty drops pair to Tonopah
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

If baseball games were shorter, Beatty High School’s baseball team would have had a pretty good day Friday at Keith Koerner Memorial Field.

Tom Rysinski/Pahrump Valley Times Banners honoring the Pahrump Valley High School softball team ...
Softball: Pahrump Valley celebrates Senior Day with rout
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

They say patience is a virtue. Patience is especially virtuous when you’re a softball player facing a pitcher who couldn’t find the plate with a map, a compass and a team of bloodhounds.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley sophomore Kyle McDaniel trots past Moap ...
Baseball: Riding sharp, offense awakens for Pahrump Valley
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

A week ago, Pahrump Valley senior Jake Riding didn’t give up a run until the seventh inning and lost. On Wednesday, two of the first three batters scored off of Riding, so naturally he and the Trojans won by the mercy rule.