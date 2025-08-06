Youth bowlers crowned summer league champions

Following eight weeks of competitive play, the Pahrump Nugget Bowling Center’s Youth summer league drew to a stellar end.

Youth bowlers Brody Blanton was awarded a 350 series certificate and a USBC league champion pin. (Amanda Blanton/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

Scott Bispham (left), Brody Blanton (middle) and Thomas Castro (right) stand proud with their bowling bowls following the end of the Youth summer league series at the Pahrump Nugget Bowling Center. (Babs Woosley/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

The Pahrump Youth Bowling League has a new set of summer season champions.

Concluding on July 26 at the Pahrump Nugget Bowling Center, Thomas Carsto, Scott Bispham and Brody Blanton were crowned league champions of the Youth Summer League.

The eight-week-long summer league series started on June 7 and was successful in preparing youth bowlers for the upcoming youth league slated to begin on November 1.

Following the summer league final, all bowlers received individual award certificates and gift cards to Taco Bell and an after-party consisting of donuts and soda.

The following youth bowlers finished best in their series/game.

Boys high scratch game: Dan’D Acock (249)

Girls high scratch game: Liberty Acock (258)

Boys Scratch Series: Logan Carney (560)

Girls Scratch Series: Skylar Brockman (498)

Boys Handicap Game: Scott Bispham (240)

Girls Handicap Game: Payten Carney (243)

Boys Handicap Series: Ryan Sanders (682)

Girls Handicap Series: Brooklyn Maddox (632)

