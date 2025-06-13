Youth Rider Day returns to OHV Park on June 21

Flaggers and volunteers needed to ensure the safety of the young riders.

Last March, the Pahrump Off-Highway Vehicle (OHV) Park Advisory Committee hosted youth riders for the first time on its newly completed track. (Heather Lewis Photography)

The third Youth Rider Day at Pahrump OHV Park will be on Saturday, June 21. (Heather Lewis Photography)

Local youth motocross riders will rejoice once again as the third Youth Rider Day of the year is slated to return to the track at Pahrump OHV Park.

Starting bright and early from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday morning on June 21, this event is specifically for younger riders on quads 100cc or smaller.

Providing a track for the off-roading community was one of the biggest motivations to get the project completed after a groundbreaking in 2022, according to Brad Harris with Pahrump OHV Park.

“It’s not always the safest thing to have kids riding around on off-sanctioned roads, so to have some of the track finally done is a pretty big step in the coming future of the park,” Harris said.

“Everyone will have a right to this thing over time; all of us are volunteers so we would love to see other people be able to assist us in growing this project,” Harris said. “My son did motocross and raced for years. It’s good, healthy, clean fun and got me going back in the day and still does. My son is 30 now and still rides. I know what it does for kids and it’s one of the best sports out there.”

Due to the extreme heatwave set to be rolling through, Harris said this may be the last Youth Rider Day at OHV Park of the summer. And setting the event for early morning made more sense, too.

Originally constructed as a small loop for kids, the youth track that opened in March has been moved north and is now part of the the larger track that features a small jump. Harris said an adult-sized course is planned for the park.

The grant funding for the completion of the park was pulled from the Nevada Off-Highway Vehicle Commission’s funds from the OHV sticker program. The county said they would match the grant and give 40 acres of land in the southern end of Pahrump off State Route 160.

You can access the park by turning off Highway 160 onto Dandelion Street, then right on Ironwood Avenue and follow it to the end.

Rider Rules

■ Helmets are required for all youth participants.

■ A valid OHV sticker is mandatory (available at the event.)

Youth riders only. Quads must be 100cc or smaller.

Volunteers are needed to ensure the safety of these young riders. Flaggers and crowd control volunteers are essential. Sign up at Pahrump OHV Park or contact Brad Harris at Brad@associatedtelecom.com to lend a hand.

This event is supported by the town of Pahrump, County Public Works and the OHV Advisory Committee.

Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@pvtimes.com. Follow @jaypowers__ on X.

