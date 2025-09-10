Youth Rider Day sundown ride returns to Pahrump OHV Park

Local youth riders are set to enjoy an unforgettable ride into the sunset at the Pahrump OHV Park.

While the desert is slowly cooling off, engines are heating up as Youth Rider Day is making its high-energy return to Pahrump OHV Park on Saturday, Sept. 13, from 4 to 7 p.m.

Designed specifically for the next generation of off-road enthusiasts, this free community event provides a safe environment for young riders to hit the track, learn new skills, and make lasting memories.

As the sun sets, the park will come alive with the hum of small dirt bikes and quads—typically under 125cc—as young riders take to the well-prepped track.

Thanks to the cooler fall temperatures, riding conditions will be ideal.

What to Bring and Know

■ No registration fees – this event is completely free.

■ NV OHV stickers are required for all participating vehicles (a “One-Time Hall Pass” will be available for those not yet registered).

■ Safety gear is a must—helmets are required for all riders.

■ All bikes and quads must meet the size requirements for youth riders.

Directions to the park are simple: Turn off Highway 160 onto Dandelion Street, take a right on Ironwood Avenue, and follow it to the end. Look for the parking area filled with kids ready to ride.

Volunteers Needed: Be a Part of the Action

Organizers are calling on local community members to help out as flaggers and crowd control volunteers. This is a great way to get involved, support youth recreation, and enjoy front-row access to the excitement. Interested volunteers can sign up at the event or reach out to Brad Harris at Brad@associatedtelecom.com.

Powered by the Community

Youth Rider Day is a collaborative effort, made possible through support from the town of Pahrump, Nye County Public Works, the NV OHV Commission, the Pahrump OHV Advisory Committee, and a dedicated team of local volunteers. The event also highlights the impact of NV OHV Grant Funding, which played a key role in building the youth track.

“This event isn’t just about riding—it’s about building a future for off-road recreation in our community,” said organizers.