Tonopah’s first cannabis dispensary is just weeks away from opening

Stash Fine Cannabis Co. aims to bring a ‘fun, retro cannabis experience’ to the most popular stop between Vegas-Reno.

Special to the Tonopah Times Stash Fine Cannabis Co. is located at 1160 US 95 in Tonopah and resembles a futuristic tent-like building.

Special to the Tonopah Times Stash Fine Cannabis Co. is made up of a coalition of six different marijuana cultivators and producers aiming to provide products at highly competitive prices.

Tonopah is set to welcome the area’s first marijuana dispensary, aiming to open its doors sometime in the coming weeks.

“Stash Fine Cannabis Co., Nevada’s first cannabis collective dispensary, is set to open in Tonopah this summer, bringing a fun, retro cannabis experience to the most popular stop on the Vegas-Reno drive,” a news release issued earlier this week announced.

The company behind Stash Fine Cannabis Co. is Congeriem LLC, a coalition of six separate marijuana cultivators and producers, which include Mother Herb, Zion Gardens, Libra Wellness, Just Quality, Global Harmony and ETW Management Group. Stash officials have some pretty bold plans for making the company a household name of sorts, with the news release noting that Congeriem owner and leader Judah Zakalik has dubbed the coalition “The Justice League of Cannabis.”

“Congeriem is seeking to break some norms of the highly commercialized Nevada cannabis industry with Stash Fine Cannabis Co. by accentuating the careful curation, high quality standards and significant pricing advantages, which the cultivation and production members of Congeriem can provide through their breakthrough vertically-integrated model,” the release stated, adding that this model aims, “…to provide underserved Nevada communities with wellness products at cut-throat prices.”

Congeriem was established in August 2020 and the Tonopah dispensary project got its start in November of last year. In that time, the company has invested at least $1 million to make the Stash vision a reality and when doors do open, the store will provide roughly 15 additional jobs in the community.

While Tonopah is the seat of Nye County, it also straddles Esmerelda County. That’s important to note because Nye County has already awarded its two allowable dispensary licenses, to The Grove and The Source, which plans to open its doors in Pahrump within weeks.

Stash Fine Cannabis Co. is licensed in Esmeralda County.

“Nestled on the outskirts of the historic mining town, the structure right off the US-95 highway, brandishing a classic casino-style brand logo, will feature a first-of-its-kind cannabis ‘farmers’ market’ experience concept, highlighting high quality cannabis products at honest prices, all cultivated and crafted by the small multi-brand coalition comprised of six individual, locally recognized and distinguished cannabis groups who’ve banded together to combine their collective knowledge, experience, diversity and community service to form Congeriem LLC, the company behind the new and unique Stash Fine Cannabis Co. brand,” the release detailed.

Somewhat resembling a futuristic tent-like building, the structure that Stash Fine Cannabis will occupy is a, “Sprung structure high-performance building with a permanent architectural tension membrane covering a rigid frame structure which allows for low-energy cooling and maximum daylight harvesting,” media representatives for the company explained.

As for why Congeriem chose Tonopah as its launching point, company officials said it makes the perfect location when all things are considered.

“Why Tonopah, you ask? Simply put, why not?” the news release said. “Tonopah is the proverbial mid-point between Las Vegas and Reno and is the most popular stop on the drive, which sees hundreds of thousands of travelers annually and offers visitors a look into old Nevada’s rich mining history, various attractions such as haunted hotels, museums, bars and the Tonopah Brewing Company, not to mention the No. 1 stargazing destination in the country. Stash Fine Cannabis Co. aims to provide residents, travelers and tourists alike with access to a unique and affordable experience to rival that of Las Vegas and Reno’s, and is right in the crossroads of Nevada’s interstate arteries.”

And Tonopah is far from the limits of Congeriem’s aspirations. The company is working to open its second location in Reno by the first quarter of 2023 and another in Henderson following that.

Details on grand opening ceremonies will be released once an opening date has been nailed down.

For more information or to apply for one of the available positions at the new Tonopah store visit www.StashFineCannabis.com

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com