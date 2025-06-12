89°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump, NV
Tonopah

Tonopah’s Jenna Klapper makes dean’s list at University of Montana Western

Jenna Klapper with her parents at her high school graduation. (Courtesy Jennifer Klapper)
Jenna Klapper with her parents at her high school graduation. (Courtesy Jennifer Klapper)
Jenna Klapper, with mother and father, Jennifer and John. (Courtesy Jennifer Klapper)
Jenna Klapper, with mother and father, Jennifer and John. (Courtesy Jennifer Klapper)
More Stories
Robin Hebrock/Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News The 54th Annual Jim Butler Days celebration encomp ...
PHOTOS: Honoring the history and heritage of Tonopah
Richard Stephens/Special to the Times-Bonanza BTAB member Randy Reed bestows an award honoring ...
Gerling’s service honored at Beatty Town Advisory Board May 12 meeting
Special to the Times-Bonanza The Tonopah Speedway is home to a quarter-mile, oval dirt track t ...
Rev up those engines, it’s time for the races
Chrissy Pope/Special to the Times-Bonanza Allen Stumpf lowers a baited trap to entice the cat t ...
PHOTOS: A lucky rescue
By Bill Evans Special to the Times-Bonanza
June 12, 2025 - 4:55 am
 
Updated June 12, 2025 - 6:06 am

Jenna Klapper, daughter of Tonopah Justice of the Peace Jennifer Klapper, made the dean’s list at the end of her freshman year at University of Montana Western, where she is majoring in education.

According to her mother, she is home for summer, working at the Nevada Department of Transportation.

“She was an outstanding student, earning the prestigious Superintendent Award at graduation,” Jennifer Klapper said in an email to the Times-Bonanza.

Jenna played volleyball, basketball and softball all four of her years at Tonopah High School, earning multiple recognitions and awards. “Her passion has always been softball,” Jennifer noted.

Jenna stays active in extracurricular activities in college. “At the University of Montana Western, I am part of a club named ‘The Dawg Pound’,” Jenna said. “The Dawg Pound is a club focused mainly on school spirit. We make posters, shirts, and everything in between for the university athletics. I also participated in intramural volleyball. While my team didn’t get very far into the tournament bracket, I still had so much fun,” she said.

Asked what she likes about Montana compared to Nevada, she said, “I love Montana’s outdoors. There is so much to do and so much to see. There are so many trees, lakes and wildlife. I have really enjoyed my time in Dillon, Montana so far, but Nevada is definitely my home.”

So does that mean she plans to come back to Tonopah to teach after graduation?

“It would be a dream to come full circle and teach history in Tonopah,” she said. “I would love to give back to the community that gave so much to me as a kid. I still have many choices to make and things to learn, but teaching in Tonopah would be amazing!”

MOST READ
THE LATEST
Chrissy Pope/Special to the Times-Bonanza Allen Stumpf lowers a baited trap to entice the cat t ...
PHOTOS: A lucky rescue
By Rachel Ebel Special to the Times-Bonanza

Community rescue team collaborates to save tabby cat trapped in mine shaft.

Donna Merlino/Special to the Times-Bonanza Pahranagat Valley head softball coach Mike Sparrow, ...
PHOTOS: Tonopah celebrates Jose Day
By Rachel Ebel Special to the Times-Bonanza

Field dedication honors Ken Jose’s coaching career.