Ushering the new Carvers Trap Shooting Range

Nye County Parks and Recreation Advisory Board members Tim Bohannon, left, and Holly Merritt, right, presented Nye County Grants team Blanca Segura and Stephanie Urga for their work in securing and administering the grant that funded the recent improvements at Carvers Arena and Recreation Area. (Brandi Swafford/Special to the Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News)

The Smoky Valley Lead Wasters Club, led by president Eric Merritt, left, and vice president Tom Harris, right, were presented with certificates of appreciation for their part in reviving recreational trap shooting at the Carvers Arena. (Brandi Swafford/Special to the Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News)

The Carvers Trap Shooting Range and RV Campsites Grand Opening Celebration took place Saturday, Sept. 13, with guests gathering at the carport-covered picnic tables for the formal ceremony recognizing the many people and entities that took part in improvement project. (Brandi Swafford/Special to the Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News)

Members of the Smoky Valley Lead Wasters Club demonstrate a clay target shooting event called '5-stand' during the grand opening of the Carvers Arena and Recreation Area Trap Shooting Range and RV Campsites, held Sept. 13. (Brandi Swafford/Special to the Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News)

The new trap shooting range at the Carvers Arena and Recreation Arena includes a total of six trap houses and seven solar-power trap machines. (Holly Merritt/Special to the Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News)

Saturday, Sept. 13 was an exciting day for the Nye County Parks and Recreation Advisory Board as it held a grand opening celebration to commemorate all of the effort that has gone into a recent improvement project at the Carvers Arena and Recreation Area.

Started over two years ago, the improvement project targeted one of the recreation area’s existing, though lacking, features – the trap shooting range. With this outdoor sporting activity quite popular throughout Nevada and many other states, the advisory board had decided it was an ideal place to start an overall rehabilitation effort.

“Smoky Valley is blessed to have this 42-acre county-owned property. For 30-plus years, this property has been home to the rodeo arena and a single trap house,” parks and recreation advisory board chair Holly Merritt detailed for the crowd assembled that afternoon. “Here in Smoky Valley, we live in the shadows of the beautiful Toiyabe and Toquima mountain ranges, which create the perfect backdrop for outdoor recreation activities. In an effort to revitalize this property and increase its use, the Nye County Parks and Recreation Advisory Board has chosen to dedicate its time to assisting the community of Smoky Valley in this endeavor.”

Working closely with the Nye County Grants team, the advisory board secured a Nevada Outdoor Recreation and Infrastructure (NORI) grant in 2023, allowing the first phase of the revitalization to begin. Over the course of the last two years, the existing trap range has been upgraded to include six new target houses equipped with solar-powered trap machines, bringing the total trap machine count to seven. To make the range more comfortable and accessible for events and gatherings, there was also a new clubhouse added, as well as carport-covered picnic tables and four RV spots.

“NORI representative Chelsea Kincheloe was a guest of honor at the grand opening, sharing her excitement for the completion of the project,” the advisory board detailed for the Times-Bonanza. “It is with much appreciation that Nye County Grants Administrator Stephanie Urga, contracts and grants manager Stephani Elliott and grants financial analyst Blanca Segura were recognized at the grand opening and given certificates of appreciation along with a round of applause from guests. Without their hard work and expertise, the project would not have been successful.”

Also joining the grand opening celebration was Nye County Commissioner Bruce Jabbour, who acts as liaison to the recreation advisory board, along with the Smoky Valley Lead Wasters Club, which operates and maintains the target shooting facility.

“Commissioner Jabbour has also been instrumental in completing this project,” the advisory board explained. “He was encouraging and gave our board guidance when needed. We thanked him and he spoke to the crowd, saying how important projects like this one are to strengthen communities in Nye County. And the Smoky Valley Lead Wasters have an excellent working relationship with the advisory board, attending our monthly meetings and giving updates about the project and activities at the facility.”

The project was the work of more than just these individuals, however, with many others chipping in, too.

“The advisory board wishes to extend a special thank you to all the volunteers who donated time, equipment and materials to the trap range and RV sites. Several hundred hours went into the construction of the trap range. Over $15,000 in in-kind donations were also achieved,” the board reported. “We’d like to recognize the following individuals and organizations for their time, expertise and materials: Tom Harris; Eric Merritt; Neal Whitney; Dan Williams; Daniel Dobson; Sherman Richardson; Rick Johnson; Travis Berg; Larry Woods; Bryan Perchetti; Dale Barber; Aldous Hume; Rich Baldwin; and Round Mountain High School student welders Damon Snow, Wyatt Snow and Todd Jones. A big thanks to the following people for donating equipment: Eric Merritt; Todd Jones; Bryan Perchetti; Dotson Construction; Craig Ekker; Larry Woods; Bobby Anderson; and Kinross Round Mountain.”

This is only the beginning for the revitalization of the Carvers Arena and Recreation Area, with Merritt noting that the advisory board has already secured a second grant for the addition of a restroom and concessions area and is now setting its sights on the arena itself. “Local barrel racers and ropers deserve to have a functioning facility to use for practice as well as to host events that will bring revenue to local businesses,” Merritt remarked. “The nearest arenas are 60, 120 and 200-plus miles away. The local horse club, Smoky Valley Horsemen’s Club, is now partnering with the advisory board to help shift revitalization efforts to the arena.”

The Carvers Arena and Recreation Area is located off of Highway 376 in Carvers, roughly eight miles north of Hadley. For more on upcoming trap shooting range activities visit the Smoky Valley Lead Wasters Facebook page.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com