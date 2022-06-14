80°F
How to vote in Nevada’s primary election

By Steve Sebelius Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
June 14, 2022 - 7:56 am
 
Updated June 14, 2022 - 11:20 am
(Nye County Clerk's Office/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)
(Faye Burdzinksi/Pahrump Valley Times) Voters on Tuesday, June 14 at the Bob Ruud Community Center in Pahrump for the 2022 Nevada primary election.
(Faye Burdzinksi/Pahrump Valley Times) Voters and poll workers on Tuesday, June 14 at the Bob Ruud Community Center in Pahrump for the 2022 Nevada primary election.

As voters prepare to head to the polls Tuesday, 18.2 percent have already cast ballots in Nevada, according to figures compiled by the secretary of state’s office.

More than 331,000 people voted early or by mail as of Friday, the final day of early voting, figures show. More than 102,000 chose to vote early in person, while another more than 228,000 opted to vote by mail.

Turnout in two of Nevada’s largest counties was sedate: In Clark County, it was 15.2 percent as of Friday, and in Washoe, it was 18.6 percent. Early voting got off to a slow start in Nye County, but several voters were at the polls at 7 a.m. on Tuesday to be the first to cast in-person votes.

Figures show Republicans favor in-person early voting by a large margin over Democrats, while Democrats prefer voting using mail-in ballots.

The busiest days for early voting in Nevada were the final two: On Thursday, more than 10,300 early votes were cast, and on Friday, nearly 17,800 votes were cast.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in Nevada on Tuesday, the final day to participate in the primary election. Here are a few last-minute reminders before casting your vote:

■ A map of voting centers can be found online at the Nye County clerk’s website.

■ You can drop off your completed mail ballot at any voting center as well. Remember to print and sign your name on the outside of the mail ballot envelope, or your ballot will not be counted.

■ If you are in line at a voting center at 7 p.m., stay in line. Everyone who is in line at 7 will be allowed to vote, and election results won’t be released until the last voter has cast her or his ballot.

■ If you decide to vote by mail, your ballot must be postmarked by Tuesday, and must be received by the county by Saturday.

■ If you have other questions, check the county’s election website for comprehensive information about the 2022 election, including finding your sample ballot, election voting center locations and more.

■ After the polls close, tune in to pvtimes.com for results and election night coverage.

Mark F Kampf
Nye County Clerk: Mark Kampf leading in early vote count

As of Wednesday morning, Mark F. Kampf and Ian Bayne were ahead in preliminary vote counts for Nye County Cerk. If no candidate receives 51% of the votes, the top two vote-getters will move on to the November general election.

Oliver Moran-Lujano (Nye County Detention Center)
AR-15s confiscated in Maverick gas station robbery
By Brent Schanding Pahrump Valley Times

Suspect allegedly told deputy that he and his minor accomplice robbed a wallet from a man because they were “troublemakers.”

Fulcrum BioEnergy’s Sierra BioFuels Plant in Storey County. (Fulcrum BioEnergy)
Rule change lets Nevada company turn trash into airplane fuel
By Gary Martin Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Fulcrum BioEnergy’s Sierra BioFuels Plant in Storey County will be the first plant in the nation to turn solid waste into synthetic oil that can be processed into aviation fuel.

 
Nevada gas prices jump to 2nd-highest in nation
By Emerson Drewes Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Prices at the pump in the Silver State have failed to let up, sending Nevada into the No. 2 spot for highest gas prices in the country.

 
Voting off to slow start in Nye County
By Jimmy Romo Pahrump Valley Times

Voting in Nye County is off to a sluggish start with roughly 225 ballots over the weekend.