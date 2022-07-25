79°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Pahrump NV
Uncategorized

Initiative to change elections in Nevada OK’d for November ballot

By Colton Lochhead Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
July 25, 2022 - 10:45 am
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Nevadans will get a chance in November to decide if they want to overhaul elections in the state and move to open party primaries and ranked-choice voting.

Nevada Voters First, the group backing the initiative, turned in more than 260,000 signatures for verification last month. On Thursday, the group announced the secretary of state’s office had verified more than 170,000 signatures, roughly 30,000 more than the approximately 141,000 signatures needed to qualify for the ballot. The secretary of state’s website indicates that the initiative has been “deemed sufficient and will appear on ballot.”

The verification follows a legal battle in which opponents of the measure tried to block the initiative from moving forward, arguing that it didn’t pass legal muster. But the state Supreme Court last month voted 4-3 to allow the measure to advance.

“We’re ecstatic to not only have the ballot initiative verified, but the voice of Nevadans validated,” Nevada Voters First campaign manager Joe Brezny said in a statement Thursday. “While there’s been opposition and challenges in court, every signature verified is a Nevadan’s voice who wants to change our antiquated election system.”

The initiative aims to amend the state constitution to change primary and general elections for all state elections except for U.S. president and vice president. Primaries would be open to all voters, with the top five finishers advancing to a ranked-choice general election, where voters list their preferences in order. Because it would amend the state constitution, voters would need to approve in 2022 and again in 2024 for it to take effect, starting with the 2026 election cycle.

Under ranked choice, if no candidate wins more than 50 percent of the vote outright, the candidate with the fewest votes is dropped and the ballots recounted, with the ousted candidate’s votes reallocated to voters’ second-choice pick. The process continues until a candidate tops the 50 percent threshold.

Nevada is one of nine states that holds primaries closed to only registered members of the two main political parties. Nonpartisan voters make up about 29 percent of the state electorate, according to the state’s latest figures.

Proponents of the measure say that it will produce more moderate nominees by eliminating Nevada’s current closed primary system in which only members of the political parties have a say in who will appear on the November general election ballot.

The initiative’s opponents, which include several of the state’s top Democrats such as Gov. Steve Sisolak and Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen, have argued that the change would make elections overly confusing and time-consuming.

Contact Colton Lochhead at clochhead@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ColtonLochhead on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Zachary Kinney pumps gas at an Arco station on West Sahara Ave. on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in ...
Gas prices in Nye County continue to fall
By Emerson Drewes Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Since late June pump prices have continued to drop locally and nationally because of a decrease in demand and an increase in production.

Tyler Kennedy, who pleaded guilty in March to three counts of DUI causing death in a Nye County ...
Man who caused triple-fatal DUI crash draws long prison term
By Arthur Kane and Rachel Aston Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Tyler Kennedy was sentenced Tuesday for up to 20 years for each of three counts of DUI causing death in a Nye County crash involving an Idaho family. Kennedy admitted to drug use.

 
UNLV study finds calls for gun control after mass shootings
By Sabrina Schnur Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

A researcher with Brookings Mountain West at UNLV reviewed more than a million Tweets responding to the mass shooting in Buffalo, Uvalde and Highland Park. She sorted users based on self-reported political affiliations and examined their statements.

(Nye County Detention Center) Ryan Orman
Suspected Walmart shoplifter arrested on drug charges
By Brent Schanding Pahrump Valley Times

Ryan Orman, of Pahrump, was arrested Tuesday on drug charges at Walmart after deputies suspected he was shoplifting from there.

 
Low-income Las Vegas renters would get help under bill
By Gary Martin Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

A bill by Rep. Steven Horsford would ban “unreasonable” rents or home prices, and would limit the number of homes investors could buy under certain circumstances.

(Richard Beatty/Special to the Times-Bonanza) Jim Wickens, vice president of operations for Aug ...
Recreation trails near Beatty will be lost to mining operations
By Richard Stephens Special to the Times-Bonanza

Jim Wickens, vice president of operations for Augusta Gold Corp., filled the board in on plans for the CR Reward mine about 7 miles south of Beatty and the Bullfrog mine, located next to Rhyolite Ghost Town.

Nevada soldiers get new firing range
Nevada soldiers get new firing range
By Gary Martin Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The new range at the Hawthorne Army Depot will prevent soldiers from having to travel out of state for firearms qualifications.

A Crisis Support Services of Nevada operator responds to hotline calls from the nonprofit's off ...
Mental health hotline ready to launch in Nevada, US
By Mary Hynes Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

In Nevada and nationwide, 988 will replace the 10-digit suicide and mental health hotline number, an early step in the state’s efforts to bolster response to mental-health crises.