Nye County Commissioner Leo Blundo charged with domestic battery for allegedly choking wife

Nye County Commissioner Leo Blundo has been charged with felony domestic battery following allegations that he choked his wife at their Pahrump home in March after he discovered more than $77,000 in cash and a gun was missing.

Nye County Commissioner Leo Blundo speaks during a news conference at the Nye County Commission Building in Pahrump, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, as his wife Melissa looks on. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Nye County Commissioner Leo Blundo has been charged with felony domestic battery, according to reports from KPVM-TV.

It comes following allegations that Blundo choked his wife at their Pahrump home in March after he discovered more than $77,000 in cash and a gun was missing from their home.

Blundo will not be taken into custody. He has been summonsed to appear in Pahrump Justice Court on Aug. 29.

Esmeralda District Attorney Robert Glennen has been appointed as a special prosecutor over the case.

The Nye County District Attorney referred the case to the Nevada Attorney General’s Office sighting a conflict of interest.

The AG’s Office referred the case to Esmeralda County.

