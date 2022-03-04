56°F
Uncategorized

Pahrump man accused of mutilating goat could face prison time

By Brent Schanding Pahrump Valley Times
March 4, 2022 - 6:41 am
 
Updated March 4, 2022 - 7:14 am
Ryan Howard faces several years in prison, if convicted of animal cruelty and practicing veteri ...
Ryan Howard faces several years in prison, if convicted of animal cruelty and practicing veterinary medicine on an animal without a license. (Nye County Sheriff's Office)
Teresita Urenda is expected to be arraigned on Tuesday, March 8 in Pahrump Justice Court on ch ...
Teresita Urenda is expected to be arraigned on Tuesday, March 8 in Pahrump Justice Court on charges of animal cruelty. (Nye County Sheriff's Office)

A Pahrump man accused of torturing and mutilating a goat is expected to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on July 13.

Ryan Howard faces several years in prison if convicted of animal cruelty and practicing veterinary medicine on an animal without a license, District Attorney Chris Arabia said.

In late November 2021, Nye County Sheriff’s deputies began investigating after an animal control officer claimed Howard had performed an illegal medical procedure on a local woman’s goat, which reportedly suffered from an unknown medical condition and faced being euthanized.

Howard allegedly placed a topical ointment on the goat’s penis before making an incision and completely removing the goat’s “pizzle” – a part of the goat’s penis.

“These allegations are just absolutely horrible,” Arabia said.

Photos of the procedure were posted on Howard’s Facebook page and helped detectives link others to the alleged incident.

“In Ryan’s Facebook photo, you can see a female with black and red nail polish, holding the goat down,” according to the deputy’s report.

The woman in the Facebook photo was later identified as Teresita Urenda, who is expected to be arraigned on Tuesday, March 8 in Pahrump Justice Court on charges of animal cruelty.

Urenda faces up to a year in jail for her alleged involvement in the crime.

Two others face charges in the case, Arabia said.

Jennifer Walker is expected to be arraigned on March 8 for practicing as a veterinary tech without a license. Audrey Cross is expected to be arraigned on March 28 on charges of animal cruelty, he said.

“We’re going to make sure we get accountability. Animal cruelty cases are going to be a priority for the office,” said Arabia, who added that harsher punishments could make people think twice before torturing animals. “You’re not going to want to be a defendant in an animal cruelty case.”

The goat was reportedly seized and examined by a licensed veterinarian, who determined the procedure was “inhumane and torture,” according to a sheriff’s report.

“The unlawful procedure should not have been performed without a licensed veterinarian,” the report said. “The procedure did not fix the medical condition, and the goat suffered unjustifiable pain and substantial bodily harm.”

Authorities have not disclosed the present condition of the animal.

