Pahrump Valley heading into winter sports season

The Friday night lights have been turned off for the winter, but the wrestling mats have been wiped down and the basketballs have been inflated.

Pahrump Valley High School is transitioning into the winter sports season.

PVHS fields boys and girls basketball teams, as well as a wrestling team, in the winter.

The Lady Trojans basketball team is looking to return to the playoffs for the second year in a row and hope to improve from their third-place ranking in the sunset league from the 2016-2017 season.

They are still under the direction of Head Coach Bob Hopkins.

The first varsity game was to be played earlier this week against Del Sol in the PVHS main gym.

The boys team will be first-year coach Dan Clift, he hopes to bring the same level of success that the girls have been experiencing over to the boys team.

The team wants to beat the seven-win season that was the result of last season’s efforts.

Their first varsity game will be played at 6:30 p.m. following the girls varsity game.

The Trojan wrestling team begin their season by competing in the Boulder City Duals on Dec. 2.

The team is coached by Craig Rieger as well as Fred Schmidt, Mike Colucci and Rick Marshal, the consistent coaching staff will help the Trojans as they attempt to go back to the state championships, just as they did in the 2014 season.

Consistency is the key, as is such, the Trojan wrestlers continued their Thanksgiving tradition of getting the current team, parents and alumni together on Thanksgiving morning at 9 a.m. and talking of wrestling seasons gone by, as well as the potential for the future.

Both of the basketball teams along with the wrestling team are gearing up to bring home the hardware before the spring thaw.

Send sports news to jmeehan@pvtimes.com.