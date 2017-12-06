Posted 

Winter sports season underway for Pahrump Valley Trojans

9749554_web1_boysbball0158_9749554.jpg
Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley High School basketball player Antonio Fortin is shown in action against Del Sol. The Trojans next game comes today against SLAM Academy.

9749554_web1_boysbball0075_9749554.jpg
Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Valley High School boys basketball team lost its season opener to Del Sol 50-47 on Nov. 28. In this photo, Pahrump Valley's Brayden Severt (21) is shown.

9749554_web1_girlsbball0615_9749554.jpg
Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Sabin Chaidez of the Pahrump Valley girls basketball team is shown in a Nov. 28 home game against Del Sol. Pahrump Valley started this week holding a 5-0 record and played a tournament this past weekend in River Valley, Arizona.

9749554_web1_girlsbball0551_9749554.jpg
Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Alyvia Briscoe of the Pahrump Valley girls basketball team prepares to shoot in a game against Del Sol on Nov. 28.

9749554_web1_copy_wrestling0106_9749554.jpg
Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times - PVHS Wrestling practice

By Nicholas Aberle
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The winter sports season is underway at Pahrump Valley High School.

On Wednesday, Nov. 29, the Trojans boys basketball team lost a hard-fought game to Bonanza 52-69.

Antonio Fortin led the team in scoring with 35 points on the night.

The next game comes today when the Trojans play at SLAM Academy with the game set to start at 7 p.m.

The girls varsity team started the week holding a 5-0 record and played a tournament this past weekend in River Valley, Arizona.

The Trojans girls are set be at home again on Monday, Jan. 8 to play Boulder City at 5 p.m.

The Pahrump Valley High School wrestling team also is busy at work.

The team is made up of a group of young men and coaches with a lot of pride.

The Trojan wrestlers work tirelessly on the mats, in the weight room and in the classroom to try and bring home the team state championship.

Head coach Craig Rieger, as well as his assistant coaches, Mike Colucci, Fred Schmidt, and Rick Marshall, all instill a strong work ethic and a strong sense of pride in the boys they coach.

Wrestlers compete individually, but winning as a team is always the goal. The wrestling team at PVHS is a tight-knit fraternity of athletes with a bond that is shared by coaches, current athletes and alumni.

This team hosts 11 seniors on its roster and each of them knows what it takes to win both awards and championships.

They have been in the wrestling system for several years and many of them remember the 2015 season when Pahrump Valley High School brought a team state title back to Pahrump. Also, 2015 was also the last time the team won the Sunset Division. That is another trophy that the boys are striving to bring back home.

The first test for this team was at the Boulder City Duals, where the Trojans were competing against nine other schools including Boulder City, Coronado, Desert Pines, Eldorado, Laughlin, Moapa Valley, Valley High School, Virgin Valley and Western.

This is not a league meet. But the outcomes and the preparations for the upcoming duals mean the same to the boys competing.

The first of two meets that will be held in Pahrump is scheduled for Jan. 9 where Cheyenne High School will make the journey to compete against the Trojans.

 