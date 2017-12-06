Winter sports season underway for Pahrump Valley Trojans

The winter sports season is underway at Pahrump Valley High School.

On Wednesday, Nov. 29, the Trojans boys basketball team lost a hard-fought game to Bonanza 52-69.

Antonio Fortin led the team in scoring with 35 points on the night.

The next game comes today when the Trojans play at SLAM Academy with the game set to start at 7 p.m.

The girls varsity team started the week holding a 5-0 record and played a tournament this past weekend in River Valley, Arizona.

The Trojans girls are set be at home again on Monday, Jan. 8 to play Boulder City at 5 p.m.

The Pahrump Valley High School wrestling team also is busy at work.

The team is made up of a group of young men and coaches with a lot of pride.

The Trojan wrestlers work tirelessly on the mats, in the weight room and in the classroom to try and bring home the team state championship.

Head coach Craig Rieger, as well as his assistant coaches, Mike Colucci, Fred Schmidt, and Rick Marshall, all instill a strong work ethic and a strong sense of pride in the boys they coach.

Wrestlers compete individually, but winning as a team is always the goal. The wrestling team at PVHS is a tight-knit fraternity of athletes with a bond that is shared by coaches, current athletes and alumni.

This team hosts 11 seniors on its roster and each of them knows what it takes to win both awards and championships.

They have been in the wrestling system for several years and many of them remember the 2015 season when Pahrump Valley High School brought a team state title back to Pahrump. Also, 2015 was also the last time the team won the Sunset Division. That is another trophy that the boys are striving to bring back home.

The first test for this team was at the Boulder City Duals, where the Trojans were competing against nine other schools including Boulder City, Coronado, Desert Pines, Eldorado, Laughlin, Moapa Valley, Valley High School, Virgin Valley and Western.

This is not a league meet. But the outcomes and the preparations for the upcoming duals mean the same to the boys competing.

The first of two meets that will be held in Pahrump is scheduled for Jan. 9 where Cheyenne High School will make the journey to compete against the Trojans.