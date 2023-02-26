35°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Pahrump NV
News

1 dead, 1 hospitalized in Lewis Street home fire

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
February 25, 2023 - 8:06 pm
 

An early afternoon structure fire killed an elderly man while another individual was transported with undisclosed injuries to Desert View Hospital just before 3 p.m., on Saturday Feb. 25.

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services crews, along with sheriff’s office deputies responded to the 1200 block of East Lewis after 911 dispatch received several reports of thick black smoke billowing from a residence.

Body located

According to dispatch, upon arrival, fire crews gained entry to the home where they discovered the body of an elderly man inside.

The condition of the person who was transported to Desert View Hospital is unknown at this time.

A dog on the property was secured by a sheriff’s deputy.

Investigation into cause of fire underway

The entire scene was cordoned off as Fire Chief Scott Lewis said an official from the Nevada State Fire Marshal’s office began their investigation.

Crews from Pahrump Family Mortuary arrived on scene to recover the body at approximately 5:25 p.m.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
John Clausen/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Darla Miller, left, trains a student on proper ...
This CPR class at the Pahrump library could save someone’s life
By John Clausen Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

February is American Heart Month, and with Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s dramatic on-field cardiac arrest and subsequent resuscitation, the awareness of first aid techniques to save lives has grown.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Cowgirl Emily Bennett is pictured in the breakaway ev ...
PHOTOS: Pahrump student rodeo
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

With 23 total events covering bull riding, barrel racing, cutting, team and tie-down roping, along with a shooting tournament, the 2023 event provided two full days of exciting entertainment as these talented athletes put their skills on display.

A near white-out in the Spring Mountains National Recreation Area on Wednesday afternoon. The a ...
KNOW BEFORE YOU GO: Winter weather sticking around
Staff Report

High winds, snow and rain are expected to continue into the weekend with heavy snowfall expected for the Spring Mountains, says the National Weather Service. Some parts of Northern Nye County could receive more than a foot of snow.

File photo
NCSO: 1 dead, 1 injured after AR-15 attack at Pahrump trailer
By Selwyn Harris Times-Bonanza & Golfield News

UPDATED: A man has been arrested for murder after a shooting survivor told Nye County authorities he had suffered a gunshot wound to his leg. That victim told investigators that a man armed with an AR-15 rifle had shot him and killed another male inside of a trailer in Pahrump.