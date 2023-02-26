1 dead, 1 hospitalized in Lewis Street home fire

An early afternoon structure fire killed an elderly man while another individual was transported with undisclosed injuries to Desert View Hospital just before 3 p.m., on Saturday Feb. 25.

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services crews, along with sheriff’s office deputies responded to the 1200 block of East Lewis after 911 dispatch received several reports of thick black smoke billowing from a residence.

Body located

According to dispatch, upon arrival, fire crews gained entry to the home where they discovered the body of an elderly man inside.

The condition of the person who was transported to Desert View Hospital is unknown at this time.

A dog on the property was secured by a sheriff’s deputy.

Investigation into cause of fire underway

The entire scene was cordoned off as Fire Chief Scott Lewis said an official from the Nevada State Fire Marshal’s office began their investigation.

Crews from Pahrump Family Mortuary arrived on scene to recover the body at approximately 5:25 p.m.

