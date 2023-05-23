73°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Pahrump, NV
News

1 killed in US 95 crash

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
May 23, 2023 - 9:27 am
 
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

At least one person is dead following a vehicle crash along U.S. Highway 95 early Saturday morning, May 20.

According to Nye County Sheriff’s Office dispatch, the crash occurred at mile marker 43 at approximately 2:25 a.m.

Crews from Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services, along with the Nye County Sheriff’s Office and NHP responded to the scene where they found the victim deceased inside the vehicle.

The highway was shut down while authorities conducted their initial investigation.

No additional details on the crash were provided by the sheriff’s office or the Nevada Highway Patrol.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Courtesy KPVM TV Plumes of thick black smoke could be seen throughout the valley as crews were ...
Man and dog displaced after Mountain Falls fire
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump Fire crews responded to a “high-risk” situation involving multiple structures at the entrance of the Mountain Falls community just after 3:30 p.m. on Monday, May 22.

Photo by Bill Larsen/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Firefighters used firefighting foam to ...
Semi-truck fire closes road in Death Valley
Staff report

DEATH VALLEY, Calif. – Firefighters from the National Park Service and Southern Inyo Fire Protection District responded to a truck fire on Highway 190 just outside the east boundary of Death Valley National Park on May 17.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The 2023 Spring Fashion Show took place Saturday, May 13 at ...
See the looks from the Soroptomist Spring Fashion Show — PHOTOS
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The afternoon was a celebration of all things chic. The stylish affair drew a sold-out crowd to the Sanders Family Winery and helped raised thousands of dollars to support Soroptimist International of the Pahrump Valley.

Courtesy Death Valley National Park
Water upgrades could ‘stop the stink’ in Death Valley
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Park officials say water systems failed at least 45 times last year, along with five major sewer leaks. They’re seeking feedback on a project that would fix the problems.

(Nye County Sheriff's Office)
2 arrested, 1 wounded after shooting in Pahrump
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A 16-year-old and his 20-year-old accomplice are suspected in the Wednesday afternoon shooting that forced nearby schools into a lockdown.

Getty Images Utilizing a grant through Nye County's ARPA program, the NyE Communities Coalition ...
Here’s how Nye nonprofits can apply for life-saving emergency kits
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

When it comes to medical emergencies, every second counts. In the time it takes for emergency responders to arrive on scene, methods could be put into play that could save a person’s life, but only if the right equipment and someone with the knowledge of how to use it are both on hand.