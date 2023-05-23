1 killed in US 95 crash

According to Nye County Sheriff’s Office dispatch, the crash occurred at mile marker 43 at approximately 2:25 a.m. on Saturday, May 20.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

At least one person is dead following a vehicle crash along U.S. Highway 95 early Saturday morning, May 20.

According to Nye County Sheriff’s Office dispatch, the crash occurred at mile marker 43 at approximately 2:25 a.m.

Crews from Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services, along with the Nye County Sheriff’s Office and NHP responded to the scene where they found the victim deceased inside the vehicle.

The highway was shut down while authorities conducted their initial investigation.

No additional details on the crash were provided by the sheriff’s office or the Nevada Highway Patrol.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes