1 transported after Nevada Highway 160 crash in Pahrump

At least one person was transported to Desert View Hospital following a two-vehicle collision along southbound Highway 160 and Wilson Road late Wednesday morning.
The crash, involving an early model Ford dually pickup, and a Chevy commercial work vehicle, forced the closure of Highway 160 in both directions.
Nye County Sheriff’s deputies diverted all southbound traffic through the Carl’s Jr. parking lot, while all northbound traffic was diverted onto Oxbow Avenue.
Upon arrival, emergency crews found one injured driver on the ground, next to his vehicle in the middle of Wilson Road.
He was ultimately transported by medics to the hospital, while a second individual involved in the crash was assessed on the scene.
As a result, all eastbound traffic along Wilson Road approaching Highway 160 was diverted onto East Street, just after 11 a.m.
Both drivers are expected to recover from their injuries.
Nevada Highway Patrol troopers are investigating the exact cause of the collision.
Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. Follow @sharrispvt on Twitter