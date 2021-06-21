1 transported to Desert View Hospital after crash

Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services responded to a two-vehicle collision along the 800 block of West Basin Avenue just before 12:30 p.m., on Monday June 21.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times

The initial investigation revealed that the driver of a white Ford sedan whose airbag deployed upon impact, was traveling westbound on Basin when the vehicle rear-ended a blue Chevrolet pickup truck.

The driver of the sedan was transported to Desert View Hospital and is expected to recover.

Both west and eastbound traffic was shut down between Blagg Road and Linda Street until crews worked to clear the scene.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes