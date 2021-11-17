72°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

$100M plan in the works to leave more water in Lake Mead

Plan for stabilizing water levels in Lake Mead
By Blake Apgar Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
November 17, 2021 - 6:53 am
 
A bathtub ring of light minerals shows the high water line near Hoover Dam on Lake Mead in the ...
A bathtub ring of light minerals shows the high water line near Hoover Dam on Lake Mead in the Arizona side, Thursday, July 15, 2021. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

States in the lower Colorado River basin are developing a $100 million plan that will leave more water in Lake Mead over the next couple of years.

The goal is to keep the lake from hitting a critical level that would leave the reservoir more vulnerable to rapid decline.

“You don’t have much of a buffer left to deal with that (rapidly declining water level) if you have a bad year of runoff in the system,” said Tom Buschatzke, director of the Arizona Department of Water Resources.

The negotiations between Nevada, Arizona, California and the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation for additional reductions in water use come just months after the federal government declared Lake Mead’s first water shortage. That declaration forces Nevada and Arizona to take cuts to their allocation of water next year.

The water level projections that led to those cuts also triggered a provision in a 2019 drought response agreement that forces the lower basin states to discuss ways to prevent the lake from falling below an elevation of 1,020 feet, Buschatzke said.

As of Nov. 11, the water level was just below 1,066 feet. Lake level is measured in elevation above sea level, not depth.

During the consultation period, Nevada and Arizona conducted modeling that showed consumption of Lake Mead’s water will have to be reduced by 500,000 acre-feet annually through 2026 to stay above 1,020 feet.

One acre-foot is about what two Las Vegas Valley homes use over the course of 16 months. Last year, Southern Nevada used about 250,000 acre-feet.

Voluntary conservation preferred

The states have not finalized how they will reach the 500,000 acre-foot goal for the next two years, but Buschatzke said the preference is voluntary conservation over forced cuts.

He said the effort is going to cost about $100 million, with his department committing $40 million. Next week, the Southern Nevada Water Authority board is scheduled to consider approving the use of $20 million over the next two years to continue fighting lake level decline.

One way to meet the conservation goal is to pad reserves and keep them in the lake through 2026. The states are also looking at leaving reserves in the lake that were scheduled to be released next year.

Buschatzke said the federal government could also look at making delivery of water to the lower basin more efficient.

Another path is new system conservation, a process of making water use more efficient and using the saved water to bolster Lake Mead’s elevation. A portion of Southern Nevada’s spending may go toward this, a spokesman said.

‘Good for Southern Nevada’

The federal guidelines that govern water cuts along the Colorado River were implemented in 2007. In 2019, the lower basin states finalized a deal to voluntarily cut water use to stave off continuing declines of Lake Mead.

These new negotiations would contribute even more water to Lake Mead than what is outlined in the existing agreements.

“This plan builds upon the Drought Contingency Plan and other programs with our Colorado River partners that are keeping Lake Mead levels about 50 feet higher today,” said John Entsminger, general manager of the Southern Nevada Water Authority, in a statement. “While there are still some details to finalize, we expect this will further help protect the lake, and that’s good for Southern Nevada and our river partners.”

Buschatzke said the goal is to finalize the two-year agreement next month, then get to work on filling out the remaining three years of the plan.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Which is the right path, university, community college or vo ...
November is National Career Development Month
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Dreaming of what a person wants to be when they grow up is a common theme all throughout childhood but once the conclusion of their high school years is looming, it is time to stop dreaming and start contemplating that question in earnest.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times This photo shows exploration drilling at the Tonopah lithiu ...
Tonopah Lithium Corp eyeing unique lithium deposit worth billions
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

With the world’s technology ever-advancing and lithium a key component of the batteries that power everything from cellphones to automobiles, the mining of this valuable mineral is booming. Companies all across the globe have been rushing to get in on the lithium craze and this branch of the mining industry is expected to be a huge moneymaker long into the future, with trillions of dollars to be made by those who can locate and effectively extract lithium from the various deposits scattered around the planet.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, Capt. Sam Brown made ...
Capt. Sam Brown vying for U.S. Senate
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

As a veteran of the U.S. Army, Capt. Sam Brown has plenty of experience in serving his country, but just because he is now retired from the military does not mean that his desire to serve has abated. Rather the opposite. Brown is now striking out into public service via the political arena and is hoping to snag the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in the coming 2022 Nevada primary election, with the ultimate goal of unseating incumbent Democratic U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto in the November 2022 general election.

Las Vegas Review-Journal U.S. Senators Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV) and Jacky Rosen (D-NV) wor ...
Nevada senators secure funding for Silver State communities
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Thanks to legislation passed earlier this year by U.S. Sens. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., and Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., late last month, the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration awarded $1 million in American Rescue Plan funds to invest in Nevada’s communities.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Sheriff’s deputies and the Nevada State Fire M ...
Body found in Cathedral Canyon after fire
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A vehicle fire and subsequent explosion led to the discovery of a body in the area of Cathedral Canyon late last month.

National Park Service Search teams found tracks matching the deceased woman’s hiking boots in ...
Woman, 27, dies while hiking in Death Valley
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Death Valley National Park officials and the Inyo County Coroner Office are investigating the death of a female hiking in the Mesquite Flat Sand Dunes area.

Getty Images Viva Gold is a gold exploration and project development company with a focus on N ...
Discovery Harbour Resources expands in Nevada
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Discovery Harbour Resources Corp. said in a press releases that Newcrest Resources, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Newcrest Mining Limited, has provided details of its planned drill program at Fortuity 89, Nevada.

The Nevada State Legislature Building at the state Capitol complex on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in ...
Democrats’ redistricting plans advance in Nevada Legislature
By Bill Dentzer Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Meeting on the second day of a special legislative session on redistricting, lawmakers moved the two redistricting bills out of committee to the floors of their respective houses.

Applications open for Nevada education task force
Applications open for Nevada education task force
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Department of Education is now accepting applications for the Nevada Teacher Recruitment and Retention Advisory Task Force.