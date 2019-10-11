10th Annual Pumpkin Days set for Pahrump

Halloween is less than three weeks away and the Pahrump Disability Outreach Program is getting into the holiday spirit with its annual Pumpkin Days event, scheduled to take place Oct. 18-20 at Ian Deutch Memorial Park.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times The pumpkin patch is always a big draw for those attending the annual Pumpkin Days event. This year's festivities are set for Oct. 18-20 at Ian Deutch Memorial Park.

David Jacobs/Pahrump Valley Times A look at a display for Pumpkin days as shown at Ian Deutch Memorial Park in Pahrump at the 2017 event.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times The kiddie train, shown in a file photo, is definitely a favorite among the younger set at the Pahrump Disability Outreach Program's Pumpkin Days.

It’s an extra exciting year for the organization, too, as this marks the 10th anniversary of the beloved community event and organizers are anticipating another successful year of entertaining thousands.

“We are so excited for this year’s PDOP Pumpkin Days and plan for it to be even bigger and better than last year,” the PDOP website details. “A fall event for the entire family that you will wish you didn’t miss!”

Pumpkin Days is set to feature all of the traditional elements that attendees have come to know and love, including a hay pyramid for the youngsters to clamber all over, a hay maze to navigate, a straw jump and and of course, the ever-popular pumpkin patch in which families can purchase a few of the bright orange gourds to take home.

There will be plenty of opportunities for attendees to sit back and relax while being escorted around the venue grounds as well, with hayrides, pony rides and excursions on the always adorable turtle train.

Those who have a love for animals will be able to enjoy some time with the creatures that will be in the petting zoo while those seeking a little spooky thrill can gather their courage and head into the haunted house for some scary good fun. Fire trucks and police cars are also planned to be included as part of the event.

The kiddos will have a chance to display their Halloween finest during the Kids Costume Parade and their parents will have abundant opportunities to snap some fall-themed photos as keepsakes of the moment. Hot apple cider, kettle corn and other fall foods will be served and face painting will be offered as well.

Pumpkin Days will include the Monster Dash once again this year, which comprises a 5k run and one-mile family fun walk.

The Monster Dash will take place Saturday, Oct. 19 at 8 a.m. and anyone wishing to participate can register in advance at the price of $10 for students, $20 for individuals, $35 for couples or $70 for a family. Registration can be done beginning at 7 a.m. the morning of the Monster Dash as well, with the prices all increased by $5 for day-of registration. Door prizes and other prizes, including one for best costume, will be given out. Participants also gain free admission to the rest of the event.

Two new activities are set to add to the fun and excitement of Pumpkin Days, with a spaghetti eating contest and free pumpkin carving.

The spaghetti eating contest is being sponsored by Carmelo’s Bistro and is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Oct. 18. To take part, contestants must register in advance. Participation is $10 with a chance at winning a $200 prize.

Free pumpkin carving, sponsored by ICAN Family Services, will be available from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 19. There will be three age groups for participants and first, second and third place prizes will be awarded. Registration for this can be done either in advance or at the event.

Admission to Pumpkin Days is $5 per person for one day or $10 per person for a wristband that allows access to the event all throughout the weekend. The event is planned for 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 18, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19 and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 20. Ian Deutch Memorial Park is located at 1600 Honeysuckle St.

For more information or to register in advance for the Monster Dash, the pumpkin carving or the spaghetti eating contest visit www.pahrumpdisabilityoutreachprogram.com

