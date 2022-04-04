2 arrested in Pahrump woman’s fatal overdose

Two of three people sought on murder charges in the drug-related death of a Pahrump woman were arrested this week in the Las Vegas Valley.

Charles Holman and Merrisa Ogden are charged with murder in warrants issued from Nye County. They are housed at the Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Two of three people sought on murder charges in the drug-related death of a Pahrump woman were arrested this week in the Las Vegas Valley, according to police and court records.

The Nye County district attorney’s office issued a news release Monday saying authorities were seeking three individuals, Charles Coleman of Pahrump and Clark County residents Merrissa Ogden and Joshua Sanchez-Lopez, in what was described as a “fentanyl and oxycodone overdose death.”

Las Vegas police records now show that the major violators unit arrested a man Thursday in North Las Vegas who was identified in an arrest report as Charles Coleman. The man was later booked at the Clark County Detention Center under the identification of Charles Holman, 33, of North Las Vegas.

Holman was held on Friday at the Clark County Detention Center on warrants listing charges of open murder, conspiracy to violate the controlled substances act and destroying or concealing evidence.

A police report detailing his apprehension indicates that the warrants were secured by the Nye County Sheriff’s Office on March 24. Las Vegas Justice Court records also identified the individual by the last name of Holman.

Ogden, 25, of Las Vegas was arrested Thursday at an apartment by the major violators unit in the 5000 block of West Hacienda Avenue.

She was booked at the detention center on the same charges as Holman. Her warrant also was secured by Nye County authorities on March 24. She is listed in Las Vegas jail and court records with her first name spelled Merrisa.

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office could not immediately be reached for comment Friday. Nye County District Attorney Christopher Arabia declined to comment.

Holman and Ogden have Las Vegas Justice Court hearings scheduled for Monday morning.

