2-car crash halts southbound traffic in Pahrump

Southbound traffic along Highway 160 was diverted through the parking lot of a fast food business following a two-vehicle crash in front of Wells Fargo bank at the corner of Wilson Road.
The collision, reported at 10:48 a.m. on Tuesday, actually sent one vehicle, a white Subaru SUV, into a drainage culvert.
Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services crews medically assessed the occupants of the vehicles, but no injuries were reported.
Both vehicles sustained substantial damage as a result of the crash.
The Nevada Highway Patrol cited the driver of a full-size white Dodge pickup truck for failing to exercise due care while driving.
