News

2-car crash halts southbound traffic in Pahrump

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
August 10, 2018 - 7:00 am
 

Southbound traffic along Highway 160 was diverted through the parking lot of a fast food business following a two-vehicle crash in front of Wells Fargo bank at the corner of Wilson Road.

The collision, reported at 10:48 a.m. on Tuesday, actually sent one vehicle, a white Subaru SUV, into a drainage culvert.

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services crews medically assessed the occupants of the vehicles, but no injuries were reported.

Both vehicles sustained substantial damage as a result of the crash.

The Nevada Highway Patrol cited the driver of a full-size white Dodge pickup truck for failing to exercise due care while driving.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

More in News
TOP NEWS
Events
 
Add Event