2-car crash halts southbound traffic in Pahrump

Southbound traffic along Highway 160 was diverted through the parking lot of a fast food business following a two-vehicle crash in front of Wells Fargo bank at the corner of Wilson Road.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times No injuries were reported after emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle crash along Highway 160 and Wilson Road just before 11 a.m. on Tuesday August 8. One vehicle, a white Subaru SUV sustained substantial damage after coming to rest in a drainage culvert.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services crews assess the condition of a passenger involved in a two-vehicle crash along southbound Highway 160 in front of Wells Fargo Bank. Southbound traffic along the Highway was diverted through the parking lot of Carl's Jr, as crews worked to clear the scene.

Southbound traffic along Highway 160 was diverted through the parking lot of a fast food business following a two-vehicle crash in front of Wells Fargo bank at the corner of Wilson Road.

The collision, reported at 10:48 a.m. on Tuesday, actually sent one vehicle, a white Subaru SUV, into a drainage culvert.

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services crews medically assessed the occupants of the vehicles, but no injuries were reported.

Both vehicles sustained substantial damage as a result of the crash.

The Nevada Highway Patrol cited the driver of a full-size white Dodge pickup truck for failing to exercise due care while driving.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes