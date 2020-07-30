76°F
News

2 die following rollover crash

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
July 30, 2020 - 4:38 pm
 
Updated August 5, 2020 - 2:16 am

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services crews responded to a fatal rollover crash on Thursday, July 23rd at approximately 6:14 p.m., along Gamebird Road at Simmons Street, according to Fire Chief Scott Lewis.

“The initial report indicated that there was the possibility of at least one to two people ejected with critical injuries,” Lewis said. “Upon arrival, crews found the accident as described with the vehicle off of the roadway resting on its side. The investigation revealed that two occupants, apparently who may not have been restrained, were ejected from the vehicle during the rollover mechanism and were pronounced dead at the scene. Crews assisted with the investigation and were later released.”

Suspected DUI crash

On July 25th, fire crews were dispatched to the 3400 block of West Basin Avenue for a report of a head-on collision just after 8 p.m. with the possibility of significant injuries.

“Crews arrived to find in fact, a one-vehicle rollover, with the vehicle off of the roadway resting on its roof,” Lewis noted. “The vehicle had gone through a perimeter fence and struck a fixed object, that being a large stump. The vehicle thus rolled over. The witnesses described a single occupant egressing out of a vehicle and leaving the scene.”

Lewis went on to say that both he and an NHP trooper, later located the individual approximately two blocks away.

“The patient refused any medical assistance, however he was taken into custody for a suspected DUI,” he said. “Crews remained on location to further assist the sheriff’s office with scene support until they were released.”

Structure fire

On Wednesday, July 22nd fire crews were summoned to the 400 block of West Amarillo Avenue for a report of a structure fire at approximately 11:30 p.m.

“Crews arrived to find heavy smoke pouring from a secondary accessory residence at the rear of the property,” Lewis said. “Crews completed a quick investigation and found that the building was unoccupied. They then commenced an interior attack and quickly knocked down the main body of the fire.”

Additionally, during his initial investigation, Lewis found evidence that the cause of the fire was an intentional act.

“We requested the assistance of the deputy state fire marshal, who responded and commenced an investigation,” he said. “The preliminary results of that investigation revealed that it was an intentional act which resulted in a person being taken into custody. The incident remains under investigation by Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services, the Nye County Sheriff’s Office and the deputy State Fire Marshal’s Office. We also continue to have a series of brush fires throughout the valley, which are deemed suspicious.”

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

