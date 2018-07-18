News

2 killed in 4-vehicle crash north of Las Vegas

By Max Michor Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
July 18, 2018 - 11:21 am
 
Updated July 18, 2018 - 11:44 am

Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash Wednesday morning about 50 miles north of Las Vegas on U.S. Highway 93.

Two people were killed in the four-vehicle crash on U.S. 93 at mile marker 63, south of Coyote Springs, according to Highway Patrol. The crash was reported just after 6 a.m.

All travel lanes on the highway are blocked, and U.S. 93 is closed at Interstate 15, Highway Patrol said. Traffic is being diverted onto state Route 168.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-6239. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

