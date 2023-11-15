51°F
News

2 Nye County K-9 officers die

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
November 15, 2023 - 7:00 am
 
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
Nye County Sheriff’s Office staff and personnel are mourning the deaths of two longtime K-9s who both passed away earlier this month.

K-9 officers Eddie and Amigo died days apart from each other, according to a sheriff’s office posting.

Since their passing, the mood at the sheriff’s office has been somber.

On Nov. 1, retired K-9 Eddie who began his career with the sheriff’s office in 2012, passed away unexpectedly, according to the post.

“K-9 Eddie served the citizens of Northern Nye County before his retirement in 2020, remaining in the care of his handler, Sgt. Jason Blackburn and his family,” the post said.

On Nov. 2, retired K-9 Amigo who had been with the office since 2014, was laid to rest due to extensive medical issues, according to the sheriff’s office.

“Amigo served the citizens of Southern Nye County before his retirement in 2020, remaining in the care of his handler, Deputy John Powell and his family,” the post said. “Please keep these handlers and their families in your thoughts as they grieve the loss of these members of their family. K-9 Eddie and K-9 Amigo, we have your watch.”

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

