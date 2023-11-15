2 Nye County K-9 officers die

K-9 officers Eddie and Amigo died a day apart from each other, according to a sheriff’s office posting.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County Sheriff’s Office staff and personnel are mourning the deaths of two longtime K-9s who both passed away earlier this month.

Since their passing, the mood at the sheriff’s office has been somber.

On Nov. 1, retired K-9 Eddie who began his career with the sheriff’s office in 2012, passed away unexpectedly, according to the post.

“K-9 Eddie served the citizens of Northern Nye County before his retirement in 2020, remaining in the care of his handler, Sgt. Jason Blackburn and his family,” the post said.

On Nov. 2, retired K-9 Amigo who had been with the office since 2014, was laid to rest due to extensive medical issues, according to the sheriff’s office.

“Amigo served the citizens of Southern Nye County before his retirement in 2020, remaining in the care of his handler, Deputy John Powell and his family,” the post said. “Please keep these handlers and their families in your thoughts as they grieve the loss of these members of their family. K-9 Eddie and K-9 Amigo, we have your watch.”

