2018 will come to a close with a few bangs

Those who still have leftover fireworks from the July 4th holiday will have a few days to light them off beginning this weekend.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Matt Luis, Town of Pahrump Buildings and Grounds Supervisor, said the town’s fireworks launch site will be open to New Year’s Eve revelers looking to bring in 2019 with a bang or two.

The site is located along Fox Road on the south end of town.

“The fireworks shooter site will be open from December 29th through the 31st,” Luis said. “I will have staff out there and folks can come in on Fox Road, off of Gamebird Road and we hope a lot of people show up.”

For convenience purposes, Luis also said portable lighting and restroom facilities will be provided at the site. There’s also a strong emphasis on safety.

“We will also have a little area for the safe and sane variety of fireworks which stay on the ground,” Luis said. “Families can come out and know that it’s a safe environment. They won’t have to worry about lighting their own house on fire by shooting off fireworks at home. Inside the fenced area, you have to be 18 years of age with the fireworks that shoot up in the air.”

Local residents who want to legally ring in the New Year with fireworks must purchase a safety permit for $5 from any of the local fireworks retailers in town when shopping for their fireworks.

Gates at the site will be open from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Dec. 29th and 30th.

On New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31st, gates will remain open an extra hour, closing at 12 a.m.

Several area resorts also have special New Year’s Eve promotions this year.

As a side note to the New Year’s holiday, Nevada Highway Patrol troopers and Nye County Sheriff’s deputies will be on the roadways looking for impaired or distracted drivers.

