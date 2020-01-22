58°F
News

2020 Census job fairs set for this week in Pahrump

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
January 22, 2020 - 7:00 am
 

The 2020 Census is just around the corner and the U.S. Census Bureau is gearing up for the enormous decennial undertaking.

With the goal of systematically counting and gathering data on each and every person residing in the United States, recruiting temporary positions for census-takers is key. The Census Bureau is currently focusing on building the census-taking teams that will collectively endeavor to count all of the country’s residents and locally, there are several 2020 Census job fairs in the Pahrump Valley scheduled over the next four days.

Recruitment events

Nye County made the job fair announcement on its website and Facebook pages, telling the community, “The 2020 Census is your chance to play a part in history!”

The first of the job fairs is set for today, Wednesday, Jan. 22 at the NyE Communities Coalition, 1020 E. Wilson Road. The fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The following day, Thursday, Jan. 23 a job fair will be held from 10:20 a.m. to 3:50 p.m. at the Pahrump Community Library, 701 East Street.

On Friday, Jan. 24 the job fair will once again be at the NyE Communities Coalition, with hours running from noon to 3 p.m.

Finally, on Saturday, Jan. 25 the Pahrump Community Library will play host to the fourth job fair from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Purpose and requirements

As detailed in brochure materials provided by the U.S. Census Bureau, being a census-taker is an important task that will help shape the future of the country.

The census is required by the U.S. Constitution to be conducted every 10 years and the data collected throughout the 2020 Census will determine how $675 billion in federal funding is apportioned. The census also determines two vital aspects of political representation, the number of U.S. House of Representatives seats each state gets and how individual states redraw their congressional and state legislative boundaries to reflect shifts in population.

Census-taking positions give residents the opportunity to earn extra income with flexible hours, weekly pay and paid training. According to a pay-rate map provided on the 2020 Census website, wages for Nye County census takers is $16 per hour.

Census-takers must be at least 18 years old and be U.S. citizens with a valid Social Security number and email address. 2020 Census employees should also have access to a vehicle and a valid driver’s license, as well as access to a computer with Internet service to facilitate the training process.

Once a job is offered, potential employees must pass a background check and review of criminal records, to include fingerprinting. When these steps are completed, the employee can then begin training.

There are several different positions for the 2020 Census, including field workers, recruiting positions, office staff and supervisory positions. Depending upon the position, work schedules will vary. However, for field workers hours are generally flexible. Workers will typically perform their census-taking duties in their local communities and field workers will be reimbursed for expenses such as mileage.

Important dates

The 2020 Census officially kicked off yesterday, Jan. 21 in the remote areas of Alaska but a majority of U.S. residents will not start receiving their official U.S. Census Bureau mail until sometime between March 12 and March 20.

This information will provide people with details on how to respond to the 2020 Census online, by phone or by mail.

From March 30 to April 1 the Census Bureau will count people who are experiencing homelessness and Census Day will be observed nationwide on April 1.

Following Census Day, census-takers will begin visiting facilities that house large groups of people, such as college campuses and senior living communities, and begin conducting quality check interviews to assure an accurate count.

From May to July, census-takers will also visit homes around the country that haven’t responded to the census. By December, the Census Bureau will deliver the data to the president and Congress. The Census Bureau will then provide redistricting counts to the states by March 31, 2021.

For more information call 1-855-JOB-2020. To fill out the online application visit www.2020census.gov/jobs

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

