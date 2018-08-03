2nd Annual Purple Heart ceremony set for Pahrump

Pahrump’s many veterans organizations are gearing up to commemorate National Purple Heart Day with the second annual sundown ceremony and the entire community is invited to attend.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times A newly erected sign now notified drivers entering Pahrump on Highway 160 of the town's status as an official Purple Heart entity. More signs proudly proclaiming the Purple Heart designation have been placed at other entrances to the town and Nye County as well.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nye County became Nevada’s first Purple Heart County in recognition of its Purple Heart Medal recipients on Oct. 17, 2017.

Set for Tuesday, Aug. 7 at the Chief Tecopa Cemetery Veterans Memorial, the Purple Heart ceremony will kick off at 5:45 p.m. and conclude as the sun is setting at 7:45 p.m.

Disabled American Veterans Chapter #15 member Dr. Tom Waters and all the veterans involved are encouraging residents to show their support for those who were injured or lost their lives in the course of their service by taking part in the Purple Heart sundown ceremony.

“The DAV is sponsoring the second annual Purple Heart ceremony,” Waters detailed. “I believe that this is the first time all area veteran organizations are working together for the community. We’ll have the commanders/commandant of the DAV, Marine Corps League, Veterans of Foreign Wars, American Legion, and the Military Order of the Purple Heart. The Marine Corps League Honor Guard is really the key participant, with the DAV the sponsors. The Marine Corps League will also do a 21-gun salute. While everyone is welcome and we want everyone to attend, we want to personally recognize Gold Star family members and Purple Heart recipients.”

Attendees will gather under the pergola at the Veterans Memorial for a formal service, including all of the traditional aspects of a military event, such the iconic wreath and ID/Dog Tag ceremonies.

There will be several patriotic songs performed and a ceremony specifically to honor prisoners of war and those who are missing in action, along with guest speakers, including state and county officials, as well as keynote speaker Dan Peterson, commander of the Military Order of the Purple Heart.

Purple Heart signs go up

Just in time for this special observance, a series of signs are being placed all around the county and town acknowledging Nye County and Pahrump’s status as official Purple Heart entities.

Pahrump became a Purple Heart Town and Nye County a Purple Heart County in October of last year, as a result of an effort manned by the DAV. With the community of Pahrump and all those of Nye County known for their patriotism and appreciation of veterans and service members, the designation seemed a perfect fit and was greeted with pleasure by many.

The new signs have been erected at various strategic points so as to notify all who travel into the county or town that they are coming into a Purple Heart area.

“I’m confident that signs will be placed at the entrances to the county and to Pahrump, in all directions. This is to recognize both the town and the county as Purple Heart entities,” Waters explained. “Nye County Public Works Director Tim Dahl pushed this for us and he allowed me to select the sign to be used.”

Dahl detailed that he requested the signs to be placed state routes 95, 6, 372 and 160 where they enter Nye County, as well as three locations at the boundaries of the town of Pahrump. “I am very grateful to Rudy Malfabon, the director of NDOT, who expedited this request to honor our Purple Heart recipients,” Dahl said.

“The entire state of Nevada is following our lead and I believe other states will follow us too,” Waters concluded with enthusiasm.

