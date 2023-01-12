3 crashes under investigation

Fire Chief Scott Lewis said the driver of a white sedan left the roadway and crashed on top of a large dirt embankment and subsequently fled the scene prior to the arrival of first responders.

Eddie O'Brien/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times A truck struck an ambulance at Quarterhorse and Turner Boulevard while emergency crews were rushing a patient to Desert View Hospital who had reportedly suffered from a seizure.

Jon Tallent/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Sheriff's Office Deputies and PVFRS medics responded to Jane Avenue for a report of a vehicle that went off the roadway onto an embankment. No injuries were reported at the time. The driver reportedly fled the scene.

No other vehicles were involved in the accident, which was roughly 50 yards from Floyd Elementary School on Jane.

Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded and found that the driver fled the scene of the crash shortly after the incident.

The sheriff’s office is still seeking the whereabouts of the driver.

Those who may have any information are urged to contact the sheriff’s office anonymously at 775-751-7000.

Truck collides with ambulance

Deputies are investigating the cause of a two-vehicle crash that occurred at the intersection of Turner Blvd. and Quarter Horse Road on Tuesday evening, Jan. 10.

The crash involved a late-model pickup truck and a Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services ambulance as medics were transporting a patient who had suffered a seizure to Desert View Hospital.

Both vehicles sustained severe damage as a result of the collision.

The sheriff’s office is investigating the exact cause of the crash.

Vehicle hits Denny’s

Denny’s restaurant on Highway 160, sustained damage to its front entrance after it was hit by a vehicle on Monday morning, Jan. 9.

Initial reports indicated that the driver of a vehicle struck the building and fled the scene prior to Denny’s opening for breakfast.

The crash left the business with a broken window.

The vehicle was described by a witness as a silver Cadillac, which reportedly may have caused additional damage to other property in the immediate area, according to communications between deputies and Nye County dispatch.

No injuries were reported.

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.

Those who may have any information on the incident are urged to call the sheriff’s office at 775-751-7000.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes