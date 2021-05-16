67°F
3-month Mega Millions jackpot winless streak goes on, now $468M

By Marvin Clemons Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
May 15, 2021 - 6:18 pm
 
People line up to buy Powerball and Mega Millions lottery tickets at the Primm Valley Lotto Sto ...
People line up to buy Powerball and Mega Millions lottery tickets at the Primm Valley Lotto Store just across the California state line near Primm on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Nobody won the $430 million Mega Millions jackpot Friday.

The winning numbers were 3-18-41-44-68 and a Mega ball of 3.

The next drawing, Tuesday at 8 p.m. PDT, will be worth an estimated $468 million with a cash option of $316.2 million.

A jackpot has not been won since Feb. 16.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302.6 million, according to Lottery USA.

Two Mega Millions jackpots have been won in 2021. The first, a whopping $1.05 billion prize on Jan. 22, went to a group of players in Michigan. It was the second-largest jackpot in the history of the game. Not even a month later, $96 million was won by a New York couple on Feb. 16.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times With additional signage placed at the vaccination venue, Se ...
Serenity Health’s vaccine effort underway in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Monday, May 3 was a big day for the owner and staff at Serenity Mental Health. After weeks of painstaking preparation, the health care company has now officially branched out into COVID-19 vaccine administration.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times As detailed on a flyer for the event, there are several not ...
Pahrump Music Festival still accepting vendors, talent
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Lovers of music, art and creativity, those who revel in community gatherings, excitement and activity, mark the calendar for the first weekend in June because organizers of the Pahrump Music Festival are promising four days of fun that are sure to delight the ears, eyes and even the tastebuds.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Recent brush fires have kept Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue ...
Brush fires continue to challenge fire crews
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

As daytime temperatures continue to climb as summer approaches, Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services Chief Scott Lewis recently spoke about the conditions which present numerous challenges for area firefighters.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Senior Center dining room was filled to near ca ...
Pahrump Senior Center reopens
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

There was a very odd occurrence at the Pahrump Senior Center on Monday, May 3.

Toni Boner
Local woman accused of stalking
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A Pahrump woman was taken into custody following an extensive stalking investigation.

 
Sales tax holiday proposed for guard members
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Gov. Steve Sisolak on Wednesday touted the efforts undertaken during to the COVID-19 crisis to mitigate its economic impacts on Nevada.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Brandi Matheny (R), veterans service offi ...
Beatty VFW honors VSO Brandi Matheny
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Brandi Matheny, of Pahrump, was recognized with a special award by the Veterans of Foreign Wars John Strozzi Post 12108 at their May 12 meeting.

Thinkstock "COVID-19 vaccines are a key step in slowing the spread of disease and ultimately ...
JIM WANG: Let’s get vaccinated: Why vaccination will protect you and the community
By Dr. Jim Wang Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

From state-wide lockdowns to mandatory health and safety measures, the COVID-19 pandemic changed the way we work, live and play, and unfortunately, has resulted in severe illness and death for many. Since January of 2020, there have been about 32 million reported cases of COVID-19 and about 570,000 total deaths from the virus in the United States. Specific populations of people are at higher risk of getting severely ill or dying from the virus. Among these are adults 65 or older, people with underlying health conditions and people with disabilities. In addition, people in vulnerable populations and some racial and ethnic minority groups are disproportionately affected by COVID-19.