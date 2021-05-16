3-month Mega Millions jackpot winless streak goes on, now $468M
Nobody won the $430 million Mega Millions jackpot Friday.
Nobody won the $430 million Mega Millions jackpot Friday.
The winning numbers were 3-18-41-44-68 and a Mega ball of 3.
The next drawing, Tuesday at 8 p.m. PDT, will be worth an estimated $468 million with a cash option of $316.2 million.
A jackpot has not been won since Feb. 16.
The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302.6 million, according to Lottery USA.
Two Mega Millions jackpots have been won in 2021. The first, a whopping $1.05 billion prize on Jan. 22, went to a group of players in Michigan. It was the second-largest jackpot in the history of the game. Not even a month later, $96 million was won by a New York couple on Feb. 16.
Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.