3 motorcyclists killed in US 95 crash near Goldfield

Three motorcyclists who died in a crash along US 95 about 2 miles south of Goldfield last week have been identified as Benny Hall, 52, of Tonopah; Jeffery Hicks, 72, of Goldfield; and Frank Winkler, 54, of Linton, Ind.

GOLDFIELD — Three motorcyclists who died in a crash along US 95 about 2 miles south of Goldfield last week have been identified as Benny Hall, 52, of Tonopah; Jeffery Hicks, 72, of Goldfield; and Frank Winkler, 54, of Linton, Ind.

Emergency crews from Beatty, Tonopah and Pahrump responded to the crash, according to Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services Chief Scott Lewis, which occurred near mile marker 16 in the area of the Goldfield summit.

Mercy Air response

Lewis told the Pahrump Valley Times that a passenger vehicle left its travel lane and struck the group of motorcyclists traveling along the roadway.

“As required, Pahrump crews assisted in the incident, where they transported one patient from a rendezvous spot on US-95 to UMC Trauma in Las Vegas,” he said. “Two Mercy airships were also involved in the response, where three individuals were fatally injured. Two patients were flown to the hospital and one was transported by ground.”

Nevada State Police responded to the scene near Goldfield at 12:30 p.m. Goldfield is approximately 141 miles northwest of Pahrump.

Investigation underway

According to troopers, a Chevrolet Malibu sedan was driving northbound on US 95.

A group of four motorcycles, a Honda SUV and a Harley-Davidson three-wheeler were traveling southbound on US 95.

The driver of the Malibu, according to the initial investigation, veered left of center, crossed the double yellow centerline and hit the group of motorcyclists traveling in the opposite direction.

“The sedan first hit the tricycle, and several of the motorcycles, before colliding with the SUV,” according to investigators. “Three out of the four motorcycle riders were pronounced dead at the scene.”

The driver of the Malibu, along with a fourth motorcyclist, were flown out with serious injuries.

A passenger in the Malibu was transported with minor injuries.

The crash is under investigation by the state Multi-Disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team (MIRT).

Those who have additional information on the crash can contact the Nevada State Police, Elko Office at (775) 753-1111 or by way of email at ncemirt@dps.state.nv

Last week, emergency crews responded to another fatal head-on collision on US-95 near mile marker 41.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com, or on X formerly known as Twitter: @pvtimes