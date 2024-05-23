62°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump, NV
News

3 motorcyclists killed in US 95 crash near Goldfield

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
May 23, 2024 - 1:39 pm
 

GOLDFIELD — Three motorcyclists who died in a crash along US 95 about 2 miles south of Goldfield last week have been identified as Benny Hall, 52, of Tonopah; Jeffery Hicks, 72, of Goldfield; and Frank Winkler, 54, of Linton, Ind.

Emergency crews from Beatty, Tonopah and Pahrump responded to the crash, according to Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services Chief Scott Lewis, which occurred near mile marker 16 in the area of the Goldfield summit.

Mercy Air response

Lewis told the Pahrump Valley Times that a passenger vehicle left its travel lane and struck the group of motorcyclists traveling along the roadway.

“As required, Pahrump crews assisted in the incident, where they transported one patient from a rendezvous spot on US-95 to UMC Trauma in Las Vegas,” he said. “Two Mercy airships were also involved in the response, where three individuals were fatally injured. Two patients were flown to the hospital and one was transported by ground.”

Nevada State Police responded to the scene near Goldfield at 12:30 p.m. Goldfield is approximately 141 miles northwest of Pahrump.

Investigation underway

According to troopers, a Chevrolet Malibu sedan was driving northbound on US 95.

A group of four motorcycles, a Honda SUV and a Harley-Davidson three-wheeler were traveling southbound on US 95.

The driver of the Malibu, according to the initial investigation, veered left of center, crossed the double yellow centerline and hit the group of motorcyclists traveling in the opposite direction.

“The sedan first hit the tricycle, and several of the motorcycles, before colliding with the SUV,” according to investigators. “Three out of the four motorcycle riders were pronounced dead at the scene.”

The driver of the Malibu, along with a fourth motorcyclist, were flown out with serious injuries.

A passenger in the Malibu was transported with minor injuries.

The crash is under investigation by the state Multi-Disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team (MIRT).

Those who have additional information on the crash can contact the Nevada State Police, Elko Office at (775) 753-1111 or by way of email at ncemirt@dps.state.nv

Last week, emergency crews responded to another fatal head-on collision on US-95 near mile marker 41.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com, or on X formerly known as Twitter: @pvtimes

THE LATEST
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times One of many public speakers on Tuesday, John O'Brien, vowed t ...
Plan for medical waste treatment plant draws public outcry
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

A proposal by MediWaste Disposal LLC to bring a medical waste treatment facility to the valley has touched off a wave of public unrest, with a crowd of Pahrump residents flocking to the latest Nye County Commission meeting to express their displeasure.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times VFW Post #10054 will hold its Memorial Day Ceremony on Monda ...
How Pahrump is remembering its heroes this Memorial Day weekend
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Though it has become widely known as the unofficial kickoff of summer, two local veterans’ organizations are helping ensure the real meaning of Memorial Day is not lost among the fun of pool parties and cookouts.

Pahrump Valley Times Construction will soon be underway on a new $25 million facility that will ...
Groundbreaking set for new Tonopah elementary school
By Brent Schanding Pahrump Valley Times

A ground-breaking ceremony is set for the construction of the new $25 million Tonopah Elementary School beginning at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 29

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Manse Elementary School teacher Jamie Carroll instruct ...
Nye schools seek retirees to fill some critical vacancies
By Brent Schanding Pahrump Valley Times

Even as school officials announced the retirement of more than a dozen teachers and other personnel on Monday night, they hope some veteran workers and retirees will consider returning to fill essential roles in the district.

Micheal Crandall (left), Stephen Siegel (middle), Peter Guzman (middle) and Judith Perez Siegel ...
GALLERY: Pinkbox Pahrump grand opening
By Jimmy Romo Pahrump Valley Times

When asked why Pahrump, owner of Pinkbox Stephen Siegel responds with, “why not?”

Special to the Pahrump Valley A fire consumed two structures and vehicles on Sunday, May 19, j ...
Fire destroys property, vehicles on Our Road
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

No injuries were reported after fire consumed two structures and vehicles on Sunday, May 19, just after 12:30 p.m.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Included in the May 7 update presentation packet from Ionee ...
RENDERING: Rhyolite Ridge gains formal county support
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Bureau of Land Management published its draft Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) for the Rhyolite Ridge Lithium-Boron project in April, triggering another crucial step forward for the planned mining operation – the public comment period. The deadline to submit is June 3.

Ed Ruiz/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Friends of Nevada Wilderness works to maintain acce ...
Friends of Nevada Wilderness maintaining local trails
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada is a state filled with beautiful wilderness areas, many of which can be found right here in Nye County, but the value and benefits of those areas cannot be realized unless they can be accessed by the everyday person.