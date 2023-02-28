40°F
6th annual Veterans Extravaganza a ‘one-stop-shop’ for military resources

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
February 28, 2023 - 11:52 am
 
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Veterans will be able to connect with all sorts of organizations and entities at the Veterans Extravaganza this Friday.
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Free refreshments will be offered to attendees of the 6th Annual Veterans Extravaganza.

The town of Pahrump is home to thousands of former military service members and the veteran population is a revered part of the community, one that many local residents do all they can to support.

In an effort to ensure the men and women who sacrificed through service to their country can access the many benefits to which they are entitled, the Pahrump Committee for Veterans Issues was formed in 2017 with the co-sponsorship of Nevada State Sen. Pete Goicoechea and former Nevada Assemblyman James Oscarson. The inaugural Veterans Extravaganza took place that year, drawing a sizable crowd for a first-time occasion and solidifying the need for such an event.

Over the years, the Veterans Extravaganza has seen some changes, with Nevada Assemblyman Greg Hafen II now co-sponsor in Oscarson’s stead. Additionally, although the pandemic put the resource fair on hold in 2021 and one of its co-creators, Cles Saunders, passed away, it was revived in 2022 and renamed the Cles Saunders Memorial Veterans Extravaganza. Now, event organizers are ready to put on the 6th Annual Cles Saunders Memorial Veterans Extravaganza and the entire community is invited out for four hours of informative and educational discourse.

“The Veterans Extravaganza is a yearly event where people and agencies come together as vendors to provide necessary and important information to military veterans and their family members,” Dr. Tom Waters, an area veteran and one of those working to put on the event, told the Pahrump Valley Times. “This is a ‘One-Stop Shop’ for information ranging from benefits to health and beyond. If you have questions related to veterans, the answers could be found at the Extravaganza. So, come out and learn (or re-learn!) about everything that is earned through service to our great nation.”

Vendors will start their day bright and early at 8 a.m. for set-up and the Bob Ruud Community Center will be transformed from an empty venue into one packed with tables laden down with brochures, pamphlets, leaflets and more, all filled with valuable facts and guidance for former military members and their spouses and children.

There will be Veterans Services officers and representatives from a variety of state and local agencies, including the Pahrump VA Clinic and VA Hospital. Members of Pahrump-based veterans’ organizations such as the Disabled American Veterans Chapter #15, Marine Corps League Detachment #1199 and American Legion Post #22 will be there, as well those who can help provide information on suicide prevention, veterans’ transportation programs, local support groups and much more.

“The door will open to the public promptly at 10 a.m. and the vendors will serve veterans and their families until 2 p.m.,” Waters detailed. “We have a dedicated team lead by Jo Ann Newcomb, Alice Lubbers, Beverly Baker and several others who really care about veterans. Come out, meet the team and be part of this great event!”

The 6th Annual Cles Saunders Memorial Veterans Extravaganza is set for Friday, March 3 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Bob Ruud Community Center at the corner of Highway 160 and Basin Avenue. Attendees will be treated to raffles and refreshments, free of charge.

For more information contact Waters at 702-379-3449, Newcomb at 562-846-0664 or Nye County Commissioner Frank Carbone at 775-209-0653.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

