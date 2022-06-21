7th Annual Social Services Fair set for Friday in Pahrump

What type of resources and services are available right here in the Pahrump Valley?

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times This file photo shows a Nye County Social Services Fair vendor discussing their offerings with an area resident. This year's fair will take place June 24 at the NyE Communities Coalition.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Another file photo, this shot shows Pahrump Prostate Cancer Support Group Chairman Dr. Tom Waters speaking with residents during a previous Nye County Social Services Fair.

This is the precisely question that Nye County Health and Human Services is striving to answer with its annual outreach event, the Social Services Fair. The 2022 event will mark seven consecutive years of bringing the fair to the people of Pahrump and the surrounding areas, and county officials are readying for what is expected to be another very successful endeavor.

“The importance of this event is to make our residents aware of the abundance of agencies and services that are available to them and help get that information out to the residents,” Nye County Health and Human Services Director Karyn Smith told the Pahrump Valley Times.

The target audience for the Social Services Fair casts a wide net, with just about anyone able to benefit from the information that will be on exhibit.

“The event is targeted to all Nye County residents. There will be vendors there to assist families, individuals, seniors, veterans, low-income persons and more,” Smith said, noting that she encourages everyone with questions about local resources to head on out and take a stroll through the fair this Friday.

Smith said there are approximately 40 vendors signed up for the 7th Annual Social Services Fair and they cover a vast array of services. “It’s everything from resources for insurance and immunizations to housing and utility assistance, employment assistance, transportation options, dental resources, health and well-being, food and much more,” she detailed.

In addition to the abundance of educational materials and brochures, there will be free raffle prizes awarded as well, along with lots of grab-bag items on offer at the various booths.

The 7th Annual Nye County Social Services Fair will take place Friday, June 24 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the NyE Communities Coalition Activities Center, 1020 E. Wilson Road.

For more information call 775-751-7095 or email hhs@co.nye.nv.us

