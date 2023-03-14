A popular Pahrump bar is re-branding — but what will The Lady look like without her beard?

The bar formerly hosted drink specials on “Topless Tuesdays” and “Bottomless Wednesdays” where bartenders and others were known to strip down to the bare essentials.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Kelli Sater, founder of The Bearded Lady Saloon, on Fifth Street in Pahrump is rebranding the bar as "The Lady, World Famous Watering Hole."

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times file Motorcycles line the lot at The Bearded Lady Saloon in Pahrump.

One of Pahrump’s entertainment hot spots, The Bearded Lady Saloon, 1330 Fifth St., will soon be re-branded as “The Lady, World Famous Watering Hole.”

The Pahrump Valley Times briefed us earlier this month that the notorious bar known for its outrageous theme parties, live music and titillating drink specials has planned to relocate to Las Vegas.

Now, Bearded Lady Saloon founder Kelli Sater tells us more on the move and her plans for the bar here in Pahrump.

“After three years of hard work and minimal days off, I realized Pahrump was too small to support the events and entertainment I host at the bar,” Sater said. “I would have to double my drink prices to support the cost of entertainment on weekends and holidays. I talked to a friend about my dilemma and they gave me an offer I couldn’t refuse — to move the Bearded Lady to Las Vegas so I could keep my dream alive in a city that could support it.”

The silent partner is working with Sater as she narrows her search for the perfect venue south of The Strip.

“I am looking at a few locations, but have not settled on one yet,” she said.

Sater said she will continue to manage her bar on Fifth Street for now under the name, The Lady, World Famous Watering Hole.

“The original name of this location was ‘The Watering Hole’ so I wanted to bring back the old with the new,” she said.

The vibe will change somewhat, Sater said, but patrons will still be greeted with “Heeeey!” upon entering.

“The Bearded Lady Saloon name is known for its wild, crazy parties, live music and themed events,” she said. “Since I won’t be doing those anymore (on Fifth Street), I don’t want people to come to a Pahrump location also named Bearded Lady Saloon and be disappointed.”

The bar formerly hosted drink specials on “Topless Tuesdays” and “Bottomless Wednesdays” where bartenders and others were known to strip down to the bare essentials.

At the Lady, World Famous Watering Hole, Sater said the bartenders will be bottomless on Friday and Saturday nights. Once per month there will be a topless karaoke night on Friday, she said.

Live music on Saturday nights is officially history — the stage at the bar has already been removed.

Bearded Lady – Vegas

The forthcoming Bearded Lady Saloon in Vegas will inherit the signature Topless Tuesdays and Bottomless Wednesdays.

“Sex sells,” Sater said.

The new venue is expected to book the crowd-pleasing bands, such as Throckmore and Sweet Home Alabama and the Jeffrey Michaels Band.

“It will be the same as (it was) in Pahrump: rock music, bar food, girls dancing on the bar, and motorcycle decor,” Sater said.

Sater will not offer gaming at either location.

Sater believes that despite this expansion, she will now have more time to be involved with her nonprofit chapter of The Butterfly Effect.

The charity is helping coordinate the Mullets & Mohawks competition March 25, and the Chili Cook-off March 25 and 26 at Petrack Park. Beneficiaries are the St. Jude Ranch in Boulder City, and the Pahrump Valley Youth Activities Program.

Contact Faye Burdzinski at fburdzinski@pvtimes.com