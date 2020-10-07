After staffer tests positive, Sisolak gets negative result

Gov. Steve Sisolak gives updates on Nevada's COVID-19 response efforts and lifting of restrictions on youth and adult recreation sports during a news conference at the Sawyer Building in Las Vegas Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Gov. Steve Sisolak announced Wednesday his COVID-19 test returned a negative result.

The governor was tested Tuesday after a member of his staff based in Carson City received a positive diagnostic test for COVID-19 after developing symptoms over this past weekend. The staffer has not had in-person contact with the governor since mid-September, as the governor departed Northern Nevada on Sept. 17 and has been working from Southern Nevada since that time.

The governor was scheduled to return to Carson City next week, but travel is on hold.

The governor’s office said it has followed all public health procedures and protocols in response to the positive test. The staffer has been interviewed and the contact tracing effort is underway to ensure all close contacts are notified and informed of the next steps in accordance with public health guidelines.

The staff member was last in the office on Oct. 2. All staff who worked in the governor’s capitol office in the past two weeks and came into contact with the confirmed positive staffer transitioned to work-from-home status on Monday, where they will remain in quarantine for the full 14-day period in compliance with CDC guidelines.

In addition, all staff who worked in that office in the past two weeks and may have come into contact with the confirmed positive staffer are also being tested and must test negative via a diagnostic test before reporting back to the office after the full quarantine period is complete, following the recommendations of public health officials.

All relevant staff members continue to self-monitor for symptoms and quarantine at this time, including staying at home and separating themselves from others, in accordance with public health guidelines. Those staffers will be working from home and are able to conduct their regular business during this time.

The

Governor’s Office has followed all public health and safety protocols including temperature checks, wearing face coverings, social distancing and strict hygiene procedures. The office undergoes regular cleaning and an additional deep cleaning of the Governor’s

Office and high-touch common areas, including Capitol restrooms, was conducted Tuesday.