Alleged ‘squatter’ tussles with deputy

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
December 29, 2020 - 1:27 pm
 
Phyllis Bilicic
A Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputy who was dispatched to check on the welfare of a local woman ended up arresting her late last month.

As stated in a sheriff’s office arrest report, Deputy Christina Sandoval responded to the undisclosed residence, where she made contact with the woman, identified as Phyllis Bilicic, who according to Sandoval, said there were “military people” talking to her of “one more suicide.”

The report also noted that a neighbor also called the sheriff’s office after Bilicic was allegedly screaming at invisible people.

“Upon arrival, I could see and hear a woman on the front porch of the residence yelling unintelligible words,” the deputy’s report stated. “The residence was enclosed by a 5-foot-tall perimeter gate and had a large dog barking at me while pacing along the fence entrance. I asked if the female could get the dog, in order for me to speak to her, and she stated several opposing replies of ‘he will not bite you’, ‘come in’, ‘f-off’, ‘get the f-off my property’, ‘yes you can help me’, and ‘nobody can help me.’”

Sandoval’s report went on to state that Bilicic then allegedly picked up a large plastic lawn chair and began to hurl it at the front window of the residence.

“I entered the property immediately and she began to scream at me to ‘f-off,’ and they took her stuff,” according to the report. “As I asked her if I could help her, she grabbed a 2×2 speaker and held it over her head in my vicinity, then turned and threw it through the residence window. She yelled that the house was hers, and she could do what she wanted, and she wanted me to leave.”

Additionally, Sandoval requested to see Bilicic’s identification card, due to the fact that the deputy did not believe the house belonged to her.

“She began to pull it out of her wallet but stopped, stared at me, then went into the house and tried to shut the door,” according to the report. “I stopped the door with my arm and foot, and while doing so, she turned to face me and squared her body to me and stated, ‘you want to fight me?’ I stated that no I didn’t, I want your ID, and she lunged at me with both hands. I restrained one arm behind her back, and she attempted to strike my face twice with the other hand. I restrained both arms behind her back and placed her into handcuffs.”

Once Bilicic was detained, Sandoval spoke to neighbors, who told the deputy that the prior couple who lived at the home had moved to Las Vegas and were currently looking to sell the residence.

“They stated that the female just showed up one day and had been squatting for about two months,” the report noted. “They advised she informed them the house was in legal process but was now hers, from her brother. Per the Nye County Assessor’s page, I was able to identify and speak to the homeowners, who advised there should be nobody in the house and they requested the female to be trespassed. Due to the statements made by Phyllis to myself and to neighbors, it was clear she made unlawful entry into the residence with the intention to claim the property as her own under false pretense.”

Bilicic was eventually taken into custody where she faces several charges, including residential burglary, obstructing, and battery of a public official.

A medical legal 2000 hold form was also submitted for a mental evaluation on Bilicic, while in custody.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

