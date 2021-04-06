65°F
Altercation in casino parking lot leads to arrest

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
April 6, 2021 - 3:05 pm
 

A man suspected of threatening patrons with a large stick in the parking lot of the Pahrump Nugget, was turned in by his own mother, according to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

As stated in an arrest report, Deputy Antone Mendes responded to the scene just after 7:30 p.m., on Thursday, April 1.

“The reporting party stated that her son was making threats and attacking people,” Mendes’ report stated. “Upon arrival, I noticed a white male with a large stick, wearing a red shirt matching the description of the suspect, later identified as James Rogan. James had a wooden stick over his head, in a threatening striking posture. After several commands to drop the stick, James finally put the stick down.”

The report also noted that Rogan became increasingly angry as deputies were performing their investigation.

“As I continued to give verbal commands, James was visibly irate,” Mendes stated. “Once in front of my vehicle, I ordered James to get down on his knees. James did not follow my lawful commands and began to turn around and face me. At that time, I grabbed James’ arm and took him to the ground. While on the ground, James began to resist by placing his hands under his body and refused to comply with my lawful orders.”

The report went on to state that even though Rogan was told that he was under arrest, he continued to resist, and not follow lawful commands from deputies.

“After a brief struggle, James was subsequently taken into custody and medical was immediately summoned to the scene,” Mendes noted in the report. “The stick James was carrying was determined to be a large wooden walking stick. I then made contact with several citizens in the parking lot that stated James was causing a disturbance and was attempting to attack people with the walking stick. No one wanted to press charges at this time.”

As a result, Rogan was transported to the Nye County Detention Center where he was booked on one count of resisting a public officer, according to the report.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

