Amargosa Valley man arrested on suspicion of first degree murder

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
October 27, 2020 - 2:45 pm
 

Inyo County Sheriff’s Office detectives, along with the Nye County Sheriff’s Office, are investigating a suspected homicide in Amargosa Valley.

Inyo County Public Information Officer Carma Roper said in a news release on Sunday, Oct. 11, the Nye County Sheriff’s Office was requested to assist in the investigation at approximately 7:15 a.m.

The suspect, according to Roper, was identified as Zachary Salyer, 34, of Amargosa Valley, who actually called the Nye County Sheriff’s Office and said he shot the victim, and the victim was on the dry lake bed in Amargosa Valley.

Along with Nye County Sheriff’s deputies, rangers from the Bureau of Land Management, and an Inyo County Sheriff’s deputy located the victim just west of Amargosa, where it was determined the crime occurred in Inyo County.

Roper noted that though a motive has not yet been established, the homicide is an open investigation at present.

Roper also said it appeared that the suspect also knew the victim, but she did not disclose the age or gender of the deceased, as the case is an ongoing investigation.

“It is my understanding that there was a past relationship, but I’m not sure what that was or whether they were past roommates or had a past friendship, but there was a past relationship,” she said. “I haven’t been given any information about whether or not next of kin has been notified. We have to remain pretty tight-lipped before the coroner says it’s okay to release additional information regarding the victim. Obviously, we are encouraging the public to contact the Inyo County Sheriff’s Office if anyone has any information that might be useful in this case.

Salyer, according to Roper, was arrested on a first-degree murder charge and transported to Inyo County Jail, where he is being held on $1,000,000 bail.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Inyo County Sheriff’s Office at 760-878-0383, option 4.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

Getty Images Arizona Silver Exploration, an exploration company focused on properties in the W ...
Gold drilling exploration planned in Nye County
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Arizona Silver Exploration, an exploration company focused on properties in the Western United States, will begin an initial gold-drilling exploration program at the Silverton gold project near Tonopah.

Thinkstock IRS urges business owners to e-file payroll tax returns.
IRS urges business owners to e-file payroll tax returns
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The next quarterly payroll tax return due date is Oct. 31, and the Internal Revenue Service urges business owners to use the speed and convenience of filing the returns electronically.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The cherry wine variety of hemp growing at the University o ...
UNR Extension studying hemp growing in Nevada
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Hemp uses less water than many other crops, and its uses and popularity are growing. As a result, there is increasing interest in growing hemp in Nevada.

 
Poll: Voter support for Sisolak’s coronavirus response tumbles
By Bill Dentzer Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Poll™ finds that nearly half of Nevadans disapprove of how Gov. Steve Sisolak has handled the coronavirus crisis, while 46 percent approve of his actions.

Heather Ruth/Pahrump Valley Times
Chamber to host two candidate nights
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump Valley Chamber of Commerce is hosting multiple sessions of its Zoom Candidates Forum, in what the chamber is calling a “nonpartisan, unbiased and impartial event.”

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Commissioner-elect Richard "Dick" Gardner passed ...
Commissioner-elect Richard “Dick” Gardner dies
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

On Monday, Oct. 26 Nye County Commissioner-elect Richard “Dick” Gardner died, leaving not just a vacant seat for the board come 2021, but a community mourning the loss of one of its own as well.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times Kathleen Sebelius, former secretary of Health and Human Se ...
Former Health and Human Services secretary speaks about rural health care
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Kathleen Sebelius, former secretary of Health and Human Services and Kansas Governor, speaks with the Pahrump Valley Times. Sebelius touched on rural health care, the Affordable Care Act and the impending vote on Amy Coney Barrett, President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee.

Jeffrey Meehan/Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News The Nye County School District Southern District ...
Multiple schools in Pahrump affected by COVID-19
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Multiple schools have had staff members test positive for COVID-19 in recent weeks. Pahrump Valley High School also announced that someone at the school has tested positive in a letter to families on its website.

This July 22, 2020, file photo shows COVID-19 curbside testing supplies at the UNLV Medicine cu ...
State reports 1,146 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths
By Katelyn Newberg Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

For the first time since Aug. 14, more than 1,000 new cases were reported in Nevada on Saturday, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

Getty Images
USDA works to expand rural broadband
By Alyssa Greenway Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) is now accepting applications for funding to provide broadband service in undeserved rural areas. Broadband service is the speed of your internet. This new grant will be available in the year 2021 under the Community Connect Grant program.