News

Amargosa Valley man struck, killed

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
December 17, 2021 - 7:03 am
 
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) The Nevada Highway Patrol is seeking information on a hit-and-run driver who killed an Amargosa Valley man walking along Highway 373 on Friday Dec. 10, at approximately 5:30 p.m.

Nevada Highway Patrol is searching for the driver of the vehicle that struck and killed a 36-year-old Amargosa Valley man.

At about 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 10, the vehicle was traveling southbound on Highway 373, just south of mile marker 15, according to NHP reports, when Edward Rand Howerton walked into its path.

Howerton, 36, of Amargosa Valley, was reportedly struck by the vehicle’s right front side.

He died at the scene, according to the report.

“The vehicle continued southbound leaving the scene without stopping,” the report said. “The driver and vehicle that struck the pedestrian has not yet been located.”

It’s unclear why Howerton was on the roadway. NHP could not provide a description of the vehicle.

The incident is the 81st fatal crash in 2021, according to NHP’s southern command, and 92 have died as a result.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes.

