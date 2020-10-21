65°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Angel Tree program accepting applications until Oct. 31

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
October 21, 2020 - 7:00 am
 

Each December as the year comes to a close, households all around the country begin to prepare for the most wonderful time of the year, the Christmas season, with boughs of holly, strings of garland, bright, cheerful lights and of course, Christmas trees festooned with decorations, all in anticipation of Christmas morning when children will race to unwrap presents and delight over the gifts they have received. But for families who may be facing financial troubles, the joy of the season can be lost in the burden of trying to find a way to put those presents under the tree.

That is where the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program comes in.

Focused on helping shoulder the burden and allowing families to take heart in the happiness of the holidays, the local Angel Tree program gives families in Pahrump and the surrounding area a place to turn when they need a little extra help with Christmas.

“Angel Tree is for families throughout the valley who may be seeing hard times. COVID layoffs, job insecurity and a slowly recovering economy can put a strain on families and we want to help alleviate their stress this holiday season,” Nicole McComas, who is working as an Angel Tree project coordinator for the Salvation Army this year, told the Pahrump Valley Times.

The local program is open to the parents and legal guardians of children ages 12 and under who are residents of Pahrump, Beatty, Amargosa, Indian Springs, Tecopa, Charleston View, Shoshone, Sandy Valley or any other community in the area. However, parents will need to be able to travel to the valley in order to participate.

“For those who are not in Pahrump, they may call the Salvation Army and have their information taken,” McComas detailed. “However, they will still need to bring in supporting documents for verification. When we have all the gifts and are ready to hand out, they will need to come to the office again.”

Applicants for the Angel Tree program must provide a photo ID of the parent or legal guardian, along with proof of residence, such as a utility bill or lease agreement, and proof of all household income, including any assistance through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. Birth certificates for the children must also be included. Only children who reside in a full-time household can be included.

Applications should also specify clothing and shoe sizes, along with toy suggestions.

The deadline for applications is Saturday, Oct. 31. To apply visit the Salvation Army office at 721 Buol Road in Pahrump or call 775-751-6181.

As for those local business owners who want to lend a hand, they can take advantage of the opportunity to have one of the Salvation Army’s Angel Trees located at their place of business.

McComas said at the moment, the local Salvation Army has 11 businesses lined up as locations for the Angel Trees that will be placed as the holiday season nears, but the organization could always use more. “We are still looking for hosts throughout the valley,” McComas stated. “If anyone would like to host a tree, they can call me directly at 775-764-7779.”

For more information contact the Salvation Army at the above-mentioned number.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Ronda Churchill/Las Vegas Review-Journal Area business owner Chris Droge is reaching out to any ...
Business owner seeking toy donations for kids
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A local man, along with his brother, are working to put smiles on children’s faces just in time for the Christmas season.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times This photo shows a project location map provided in documen ...
Pahrump Fairgrounds detention basin contract awarded
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Construction crews will be heading out to the Pahrump Fairgrounds sometime in the near future to undertake the next step in development at the site, with a detention basin and drainage ditches to set the stage for what is envisioned to one day become a major recreational destination in the valley.

Kurt Moses/NPS A camper marvels at the splendor of Mesquite Spring Campground in Death Valley N ...
Death Valley campgrounds now open for visitors
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

As cooler temperatures descend upon the Southwest, officials at Death Valley National Park recently announced the start of camping season.

Nevada Department of Transportation Submissions and official entry form must be postmarked by J ...
Aviation art contest open to state’s youth
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Department of Transportation is inviting Nevada schoolchildren to participate in the National Association of State Aviation Officials’ art contest celebrating the ways in which aviation, hang gliding, hot air ballooning and other air sports connect people across the world.

A screenshot of Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation's website. (DETR) ...
Unemployment claims rise again, continued claims fall
Staff Report

The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation announced Friday that initial claims for unemployment insurance totaled 8,964 for the week ending Oct. 10, up 1,023 claims, or 12.9%, compared to last week’s total of 7,941 claims.

Registration now open for Poetry Out Loud contest
Registration now open for Poetry Out Loud contest
Staff Report

Supported by the National Endowment for the Arts and the Poetry Foundation, the Nevada Arts Council is proud to announce the 2021 Nevada Poetry Out Loud competition.

Univeristy of Nevada, Extension Tatjana Vukovic, business development manager for the Governor ...
Extension town halls focus on PETS program grants
Staff Report

A new grant program opened Friday, making $20 million in COVID-19 relief funds available to Nevada businesses and some other organizations. The University of Nevada, Reno Extension will focus on explaining this program, the Pandemic Emergency Technical Support Grant, at its next online town hall to support small businesses across the state during the pandemic.

LinkedIn Jenny Casselman
DETR taps Casselman for deputy director post
Staff Report

Jenny Casselman has been named as deputy director of the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation. Casselman’s official first day was Monday, Oct. 12.

Colton Lochhead/Las Vegas Review-Journal This emergency regulation will allow pharmacies to mee ...
State sends plan for COVID-19 vaccine distribution to CDC
Staff Report

The Nevada Department of Health and Human Services, Division of Public and Behavioral Health announced Friday the submission of the COVID-19 Vaccination Program Playbook for Statewide Operations to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal Aerial view of Burson Ranch in Pahrump, Nevada on Thursd ...
Sisolak, Cortez Masto will speak at housing summit
Staff Report

The Nevada Housing Coalition will virtually host its inaugural statewide summit Oct. 27-29 with a focus on Nevada’s successful and equitable housing recovery.