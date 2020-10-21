Angel Tree program accepting applications until Oct. 31

Each December as the year comes to a close, households all around the country begin to prepare for the most wonderful time of the year, the Christmas season, with boughs of holly, strings of garland, bright, cheerful lights and of course, Christmas trees festooned with decorations, all in anticipation of Christmas morning when children will race to unwrap presents and delight over the gifts they have received. But for families who may be facing financial troubles, the joy of the season can be lost in the burden of trying to find a way to put those presents under the tree.

Getty Images Presents are a traditional part of the Christmas celebrations, and the Salvation Army's Angel Tree program aims to help families in need provide those gifts for their children.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times In this file photo, Salvation Army Pastor Jon Watt is shown displaying Christmas gifts gathered for the Angel Tree program.

That is where the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program comes in.

Focused on helping shoulder the burden and allowing families to take heart in the happiness of the holidays, the local Angel Tree program gives families in Pahrump and the surrounding area a place to turn when they need a little extra help with Christmas.

“Angel Tree is for families throughout the valley who may be seeing hard times. COVID layoffs, job insecurity and a slowly recovering economy can put a strain on families and we want to help alleviate their stress this holiday season,” Nicole McComas, who is working as an Angel Tree project coordinator for the Salvation Army this year, told the Pahrump Valley Times.

The local program is open to the parents and legal guardians of children ages 12 and under who are residents of Pahrump, Beatty, Amargosa, Indian Springs, Tecopa, Charleston View, Shoshone, Sandy Valley or any other community in the area. However, parents will need to be able to travel to the valley in order to participate.

“For those who are not in Pahrump, they may call the Salvation Army and have their information taken,” McComas detailed. “However, they will still need to bring in supporting documents for verification. When we have all the gifts and are ready to hand out, they will need to come to the office again.”

Applicants for the Angel Tree program must provide a photo ID of the parent or legal guardian, along with proof of residence, such as a utility bill or lease agreement, and proof of all household income, including any assistance through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. Birth certificates for the children must also be included. Only children who reside in a full-time household can be included.

Applications should also specify clothing and shoe sizes, along with toy suggestions.

The deadline for applications is Saturday, Oct. 31. To apply visit the Salvation Army office at 721 Buol Road in Pahrump or call 775-751-6181.

As for those local business owners who want to lend a hand, they can take advantage of the opportunity to have one of the Salvation Army’s Angel Trees located at their place of business.

McComas said at the moment, the local Salvation Army has 11 businesses lined up as locations for the Angel Trees that will be placed as the holiday season nears, but the organization could always use more. “We are still looking for hosts throughout the valley,” McComas stated. “If anyone would like to host a tree, they can call me directly at 775-764-7779.”

For more information contact the Salvation Army at the above-mentioned number.

