Animal shelter expecting additional holiday guests

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
July 2, 2021 - 7:00 am
 
Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Each year during the July Fourth holiday, dogs who escape their property out of fear of loud fireworks, most likely will end up at Desert Haven Animal Society. The strays are routinely picked up by animal control officers and transported to the facility for their safety.

Officials at Desert Haven Animal Society issued an important warning this week regarding Independence Day celebrations.

“Fireworks and four-legged furry friends are usually a bad combination.”

Shelter Assistant Manager Arlene Hudson said she expects to see an increase of panic-stricken dogs transported to the facility once again this year after running off of their properties due to their fear of loud explosions and sparks as area residents observe the Fourth of July holiday.

Dog gone

Hudson provided some advice for pet owners to keep their pets both safe and sane this year.

“Mostly, they need to be aware that the loud noises scare them,” she said. “If they can, they should bring the dogs inside, and that’s always best. Sometimes it’s good to watch TV with their dog and keep the volume up a little higher. When they’re alone outside, they’re going to jump fences and bolt, so we get many, many strays during the Fourth of July.”

At capacity

Hudson also spoke about the complexities the shelter faces each year when the holiday arrives, as at present, the shelter is full.

“It’s really difficult right now because the shelter is at capacity and we already have a lot of stray dogs running around town,” she noted. “I think it’s increasing now because some people start their fireworks a little bit early sometimes, so a lot of the dogs run away from their homes.”

In the doghouse

For pet owners who don’t have the option of keeping their dogs indoors during the holiday, Hudson suggested reinforcing the perimeter of the property.

“You want to make sure your fence is good, or perhaps if you have a dog house, you might want to put an article of your clothing in there because it might be more comforting for them,” she advised.

“It’s also a good idea to go out and check on them and let them know that you’re still there and everything’s okay and it’s also good to talk to them because it’s a very scary time for them.”

Additional option

Another method of keeping pets calm as fireworks are going off all around them is a mild sedative, Hudson noted.

“That’s an option if you need to,” she said. “You can contact your vet and they can give you a mild sedative, which just relaxes the dog, and lets them kind of sleep through it, hopefully.”

Purrfect spot to hide

Regarding felines, Hudson noted that cats at times seem to be a bit more savvy when it comes to handling the noise from fireworks.

“You don’t hear too often that they get as nervous but I do believe they do,” she said. “It’s noisy, but the cats can hide, so they have the ability to get under the couch or do whatever to get away.”

Recovery rates

Hudson also bemoaned the fact that not all pets are reunited with their owners as a result of trying to escape the lights and sounds of fireworks.

“I don’t have a real average but I’m gonna say probably only 50 percent are reclaimed,” she lamented. “The small dogs get picked up quite regularly because people want their small dogs, so they come and reclaim them. Unfortunately with the larger dogs, it’s a little less, so those are the dogs that we mostly have available for adoption.”

Pug shots

Additionally, Hudson advised pet owners can hopefully find their lost pets by way of the shelter’s social media platform.

“When we do get the dogs in, we take their picture and post them on our Facebook page, which says this dog has now been brought in by animal control,” she said. “That gets us out there because on Facebook, people share it and they process it to all of their friends. People will then post that they saw your dog on Facebook, so that’s where folks should go if their pet is missing. The owners also need to show proof of their dog’s current rabies vaccination in order to reclaim them.”

Though Desert Haven Animal Society is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays, the facility is open Wednesday through Sunday, however, it will be closed on this upcoming Sunday due to the Independence Day observance. The “no kill” facility is located at 1511 Siri Lane.

For additional information, call 775-751-7020.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

